IN Mailbag (1/29): Top targets, under-the-radar signee + future class size

In this week's Inside Nebraska Mailbag, we address the top targets on the 2026 board at this point, an underrated signee from the 2025 class or two and how the 105-man roster limit will impact recruiting class size moving forward.
Rivals’ Adam Gorney has the latest recruiting news after another busy weekend of visits.
Inside Nebraska’s Tim Verghese reports on the high-end targets who will visit Nebraska for the Huskers’ Junior Day.
Nebraska sees its losing streak hit six games with a 28-point loss at No. 18 Wisconsin on Sunday.
The 2025 rankings are now final, and our recruiting analysts look at who finished No. 1 in every state.
Nebraska, in dire need to change the narrative, hits the road to No. 18 Wisconsin.
