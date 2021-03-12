HuskerOnline - Huskers top Buckeyes 10-4 in series opener

The Nebraska baseball (4-1) team handed Ohio State (3-3) their third loss of the season in a 10-4 rout of the Buckeyes.

Cade Povich got his second start of the season where he looked much more like the pitcher that the coaching staff had talked about. The junior started off strong with two strikeouts in the first inning and two more in the second. Before he could retire the side in the second inning, Mitchell Okuley sent one over the right field wall to give Ohio State a temporary lead.

In the bottom of the second the Husker bats started rolling. With two runners in scoring position and no outs, Joe Acker hit one up the middle and gave the Big Red a lead that they would hold for the rest of the game.

The hits didn't stop there, and with two more runners in scoring position Max Anderson stepped up to the plate and homered to straightaway center field to extend the lead to four.

Spencer Schwellenbach chipped in during the fourth inning with a double that scored one run. Following that, a wild pitch and a passed ball allowed Schwellenbach to make his way home and put NU even further ahead.

While the Husker offense was working, Povich was grinding things out on defense. Although he had a lapse and gave up a two-run homerun in the fifth, Povich went to work on the Buckeyes and struck out 12 batters in his six innings pitched.

After Povich, Nebraska used two pitchers to finish out the game, the first being Braxton Bragg. The sophomore came into the game in the top of the seventh inning and pitched 1.1 innings giving up just one hit for no runs.

In the eighth, Jaxon Hallmark stepped into the batters box and found his groove, sending one opposite field for a solo homerun and giving NU one more insurance run.

Caleb Feekin was sent in to close out the game for the Big Red and the sophomore gave up one hit and one run, while striking out one batter. His close gave Cade Povich his first win of 2021 and moved the Huskers to 4-1 on the season.