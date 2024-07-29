The Nebraska football program had four representatives at Big Ten Media Days in Matt Rhule and safety Isaac Gifford, defensive lineman Ty Robinson and offensive lineman Ben Scott.

That's one coach and three players representing more than 100 scholarship and walk-on players on the Huskers' roster.

So, all four were asked to give their thoughts on individual teammates, their general overview of players who have impressed them the most throughout the offseason and their opinion of which fellow Huskers are candidates to have breakout seasons this fall.

Excluding the quarterbacks, since we laid out their thoughts about Dylan Raiola and QBs yesterday, here's what Rhule and the three players shared about players at all other positions on the roster: