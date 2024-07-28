Five-star freshman and Nebraska football legacy Dylan Raiola has not officially won the Huskers' starting quarterback job. At least, it's not written down in pen and paper or carved into cement by Matt Rhule.

But it may as well be.

It would be the upset of all upsets if Raiola is not officially named the starter for the Huskers' season opener against UTEP on August 31. That time is coming, though, as Nebraska gears up for its first practice of fall camp in three days (July 31).

Rhule will not name Raiola the starter over incumbent Heinrich Haarberg or fellow true freshman Daniel Kaelin this week and almost certainly will not do so next week. The Husker head coach – in addition to players Isaac Gifford, Ty Robinson and Ben Scott – discussed Raiola and the Husker QBs at length during Big Ten Media Days on Wednesday

That included the players' thoughts on what Raiola brings to the locker room, Rhule's timeline for naming a starter and more of the head coach's overarching thoughts on the position.