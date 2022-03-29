Huskers offer LSU LB transfer Josh White

Nebraska has offered LSU linebacker transfer Josh White. White, originally from Cypress (Texas) Cypress Creek announced via Twitter on March 28th that he was transferring from LSU. The next day the Huskers were one of many teams to offer the former four-star recruit and the No. 7 overall ranked inside linebacker in the 2020 class.

There are a handful of positions that it seemed Nebraska would be interested in being active in the portal to get some help for the upcoming season. Those spots were mainly going to be on the defensive side of the ball including the inside linebacker position which White could play for the Huskers. White was offered by Nebraska in high school. The talented linebacker chose Oklahoma State, but decommitted. Eventually, White chose LSU over Texas but had also picked up offers from Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M and others.

LSU transfer Josh White.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CbGVzc2VkIHRvIHJlY2VpdmUgYW4gb2ZmZXIgZnJvbSBOZWJyYXNr YSBVbml2ZXJzaXR5IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby91ZFY5QWFYRkh1 Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vdWRWOUFhWEZIdTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBK b3NoIChASlJXaGl0ZV8xMCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9KUldoaXRlXzEwL3N0YXR1cy8xNTA4OTQ1MDYxNTEzNTA2ODIzP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDI5LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=