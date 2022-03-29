Huskers offer LSU LB transfer Josh White
Nebraska has offered LSU linebacker transfer Josh White.
White, originally from Cypress (Texas) Cypress Creek announced via Twitter on March 28th that he was transferring from LSU. The next day the Huskers were one of many teams to offer the former four-star recruit and the No. 7 overall ranked inside linebacker in the 2020 class.
There are a handful of positions that it seemed Nebraska would be interested in being active in the portal to get some help for the upcoming season. Those spots were mainly going to be on the defensive side of the ball including the inside linebacker position which White could play for the Huskers.
White was offered by Nebraska in high school. The talented linebacker chose Oklahoma State, but decommitted. Eventually, White chose LSU over Texas but had also picked up offers from Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M and others.
The Huskers have been successful recently in recruiting a portal transfer from LSU to Nebraska. NU was able to get wide receiver Trey Palmer to transfer to Nebraska following head coach Ed Orgeron separating with the Tigers at the end of the 2021 season.
Palmer was coached by Mickey Joseph at LSU. Joseph played at NU from 1988 to 1991. Joseph returned to Lincoln in December 2021 as the wide receivers coach, associate head coach and passing game coordinator.
Since announcing his transfer yesterday White has announced offers from Texas, Miami, Colorado, TCU and Baylor.