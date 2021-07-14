Huskers land Florida DE Hayden Schwartz

Nebraska adds their eighth commitment to the 2022 recruiting class with defensive end Hayden Schwartz . Schwartz, a 6-foot-4 and 244-ppund defensive end from Jacksonville (Fla.) Bolles committed to The Big Red over social media this afternoon.

Nebraska hosted Hatden Schwartz in June for an official visit. The three-star Florida defensive end prospect left Lincoln with the Huskers as his co-leader, but with also a lot of schools left in his plans to go and visit later that month.

“The visit put Nebraska really high on my list," Schwartz said following his official visit to Nebraska. "Right now, since I visited Michigan and Nebraska, it’s those two at the top based on my offers and what I have going right now.”

“There were a lot of similarities with Michigan and Nebraska. Coming from Florida, the two places had very similar feels. I am going to Missouri this weekend.

“It’s good to be able to compare and contrast the schools with the visits. Sometimes it’s not huge things. It’s little things that you notice. Sometimes they are even hard to explain. You just kind of feel it.

“I worked out with Florida State and Florida already. This week I go to Texas and TCU for workouts and then to Missouri. Next week I work out with North Carolina and an unofficial visit to Duke. I am also going to go down to Miami.”

Schwartz become the 8th verbal commitment to the Huskers' 2022 class.