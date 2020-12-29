Huskers in the NFL: Week 16 Stat Check
Here is a complete breakdown of how Nebraska's players in the NFL did over Week 16. Stats courtesy of PFF.
|Player
|Week 1 numbers
|
Ameer Abdullah - RB
Minnesota Vikings
|
27 total snaps
11 offense
16 special teams
1 carry, 13 yards (1 first down)
|
Rex Burkhead - RB
New England Patriots
|
Injured reserve (knee)
|
Cethan Carter - TE
Cincinnati Bengals
|
42 total snaps
24 offense
18 special teams
No statistics
|
Will Compton - LB
Tennessee Titans
|
20 special teams snaps
1 tackle
|
Lavonte David - LB
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
50 total snaps
48 defense
2 special teams
5 tackles (5 solo), 4 STOP
88.6 defensive grade per PFF
93.4 run defense grade
|
Carlos Davis - DL
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
11 total snaps
10 defense
1 special teams
2 tackles (2 solo)
|
Khalil Davis - DL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
Inactive
|
Nick Gates - OL
New York Giants
|
67 total snaps
64 offense
3 special teams
1 QB pressure allowed (1 hit)
74.3 pass-blocking grade per PFF
1 penalty
|
Nathan Gerry - OLB
Philadelphia Eagles
|
Injured reserve (Achilles)
|
Luke Gifford - LB
Dallas Cowboys
|
18 special teams snaps
2 tackles
78.0 special teams grade per PFF
|
Randy Gregory - DE
Dallas Cowboys
|
41 total snaps
35 defense
6 special teams
4 tackles (3 solo), 3 STOP
5 QB pressures (2 sacks, 3 hurries)
3 forced fumble
1 batted pass
94.6 defensive grade per PFF
94.1 run defense grade
90.6 pass-rushing grade
|
Richie Incognito - OL
Las Vegas Raiders
|
Injured reserve (foot)
|
Andy Janovich - FB
Cleveland Browns
|
33 total snaps
11 offense
22 special teams
No statistics
|
Joshua Kalu - DB
Tennessee Titans
|
9 special teams snaps
1 penalty
|
Sam Koch - P
Baltimore Ravens
|
7 special teams snaps
2 punts, 34.0 average
1 inside the 20
1 penalty
|
Alex Lewis - OL
New York Jets
|
Non-football injury list
|
Devine Ozigbo - RB
Jacksonville Jaguars
|
21 total snaps
11 offense
10 special teams
1 carry, 1 yard
1 catch, 3 yards
|
Brent Qvale - OL
Houston Texans
|
16 total snaps
15 offense
1 special teams
|
Ndamukong Suh - DL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
36 total snaps
34 defense
2 special teams
3 tackles
1 QB pressure (1 hit)
83.5 run defense grade
|
Maliek Collins - DL
Las Vegas Raiders
|
30 total snaps
24 defense
6 special teams
1 QB pressure (1 hit)
|
Darrion Daniels - DL
San Francisco 49ers
|
22 defensive snaps
2 tackles (1 solo), 1 STOP
|
Chris Jones - CB
Minnesota Vikings
|
45 total snaps
43 defense
2 special teams
3 tackles (3 solo), 1 STOP
76.8 tackling grade per PFF
|
Lamar Jackson - CB
New York Jets
|
5 special teams snaps
No statistics
|
Stanley Morgan Jr. - WR
Cincinnati Bengals
|
28 total snaps
10 offense
18 special teams
1 tackle
|Player/Team
|
Freedom Akinmoladun - DL
Cincinnati Bengals
|
Prince Amukamara - DB
Arizona Cardinals