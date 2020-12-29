 Huskers in the NFL: Week 16 Stat Check
Huskers in the NFL: Week 16 Stat Check

Robin Washut • HuskerOnline
Senior Writer
@RobinWashut
Robin has been with HuskerOnline since July of 2008, focusing on Nebraska football team coverage as well as being the No. 1 Husker men's basketball team and recruiting writer.

Here is a complete breakdown of how Nebraska's players in the NFL did over Week 16. Stats courtesy of PFF.

Huskers in the NFL Week 16 Stat Check
Player Week 1 numbers

Ameer Abdullah - RB

Minnesota Vikings

27 total snaps

11 offense

16 special teams

1 carry, 13 yards (1 first down)

Rex Burkhead - RB

New England Patriots

Injured reserve (knee)

Cethan Carter - TE

Cincinnati Bengals

42 total snaps

24 offense

18 special teams

No statistics

Will Compton - LB

Tennessee Titans

20 special teams snaps

1 tackle

Lavonte David - LB

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

50 total snaps

48 defense

2 special teams

5 tackles (5 solo), 4 STOP

88.6 defensive grade per PFF

93.4 run defense grade

Carlos Davis - DL

Pittsburgh Steelers

11 total snaps

10 defense

1 special teams

2 tackles (2 solo)

Khalil Davis - DL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Inactive

Nick Gates - OL

New York Giants

67 total snaps

64 offense

3 special teams

1 QB pressure allowed (1 hit)

74.3 pass-blocking grade per PFF

1 penalty

Nathan Gerry - OLB

Philadelphia Eagles

Injured reserve (Achilles)

Luke Gifford - LB

Dallas Cowboys

18 special teams snaps

2 tackles

78.0 special teams grade per PFF

Randy Gregory - DE

Dallas Cowboys

41 total snaps

35 defense

6 special teams

4 tackles (3 solo), 3 STOP

5 QB pressures (2 sacks, 3 hurries)

3 forced fumble

1 batted pass

94.6 defensive grade per PFF

94.1 run defense grade

90.6 pass-rushing grade

Richie Incognito - OL

Las Vegas Raiders

Injured reserve (foot)

Andy Janovich - FB

Cleveland Browns

33 total snaps

11 offense

22 special teams

No statistics

Joshua Kalu - DB

Tennessee Titans

9 special teams snaps

1 penalty

Sam Koch - P

Baltimore Ravens

7 special teams snaps

2 punts, 34.0 average

1 inside the 20

1 penalty

Alex Lewis - OL

New York Jets

Non-football injury list

Devine Ozigbo - RB

Jacksonville Jaguars

21 total snaps

11 offense

10 special teams

1 carry, 1 yard

1 catch, 3 yards

Brent Qvale - OL

Houston Texans

16 total snaps

15 offense

1 special teams

Ndamukong Suh - DL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

36 total snaps

34 defense

2 special teams

3 tackles

1 QB pressure (1 hit)

83.5 run defense grade

Maliek Collins - DL

Las Vegas Raiders

30 total snaps

24 defense

6 special teams

1 QB pressure (1 hit)

Darrion Daniels - DL

San Francisco 49ers

22 defensive snaps

2 tackles (1 solo), 1 STOP

Chris Jones - CB

Minnesota Vikings

45 total snaps

43 defense

2 special teams

3 tackles (3 solo), 1 STOP

76.8 tackling grade per PFF

Lamar Jackson - CB

New York Jets

5 special teams snaps

No statistics

Stanley Morgan Jr. - WR

Cincinnati Bengals

28 total snaps

10 offense

18 special teams

1 tackle
Huskers in the NFL - Practice Squad
Player/Team

Freedom Akinmoladun - DL

Cincinnati Bengals

Prince Amukamara - DB

Arizona Cardinals
