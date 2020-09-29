Huskers in the NFL: Stat Check Week 3
Here is a complete breakdown of how Nebraska's players in the NFL did over Week 3. Stats courtesy of PFF.
|Player
|Week 1 numbers
|
Ameer Abdullah - RB
Minnesota Vikings
|
20 special teams snaps
73.1 ST grade per PFF for Week 3
2 KR for 47 yards (23.5 average)
1 tackle
|
Rex Burkhead - RB
New England Patriots
|
42 total snaps
32 offense
10 special teams
86.4 OFF grade per PFF for Week 3
88.9 grade on passing plays, 85.2 on runs
6 rushes for 49 yards, 2 TDs, 6 first downs
7 catches (9 targets) for 49 yards, 1 TD, 3 first downs
|
Cethan Carter - TE
Cincinnati Bengals
|
41 total snaps
10 offense
31 special teams
1 catch (1 target) for 1 yard
1 tackle
|
Will Compton - LB
Tennessee Titans
|
19 total snaps
1 defense
18 special teams
No statistics
|
Lavonte David - LB
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
63 defensive snaps
3 tackles (2 solo), 3 STOP tackles
1 interception
81.7 coverage grade per PFF for Week 3
|
Carlos Davis - DL
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
Inactive
|
Khalil Davis - DL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
Inactive
|
Nick Gates - OL
New York Giants
|
55 total snaps
52 offense
3 special teams
2 QB hurries allowed, 1 penalty
|
Nathan Gerry - OLB
Philadelphia Eagles
|
77 total snaps
71 defense
6 special teams
5 tackles (2 solo), 1 STOP tackle
80.0 tackling grade per PFF for Week 3
|
Luke Gifford - LB
Dallas Cowboys
|
22 special teams snaps
65.2 ST grade per PFF for Week 3
No statistics
|
Randy Gregory - DE
Dallas Cowboys
|
Expected to play Oct. 25
|
Richie Incognito - OL
Las Vegas Raiders
|
Injured Reserve
|
Andy Janovich - FB
Cleveland Browns
|
36 total snaps
17 offense
19 special teams
Team-high 78.7 ST grade per PFF for Week 3
1 tackle
|
Joshua Kalu - DB
Tennessee Titans
|
27 special teams snaps
1 tackle
1 penalty
|
Sam Koch - P
Baltimore Ravens
|
3 punts
49.0 averaege
1 punt inside the 20
|
Alex Lewis - OL
New York Jets
|
65 total snaps
64 offense
1 special teams
0 pressures allowed
1 penalty
|
Devine Ozigbo - RB
Jacksonville Jaguars
|
Injured Reserve
|
Brent Qvale - OL
Houston Texans
|
3 special teams snaps
|
Ndamukong Suh - DL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
45 defensive snaps
3 solo tackles, 1 STOP tackle
1 QB hit
73.1 run defense grade per PFF for Week 3
|
Maliek Collins - DL
Las Vegas Raiders
|
44 total snaps
40 defense
4 special teams
1 tackle
1 QB hurry
|
Freedom Akinmoladun - DL
Cincinnati Bengals
|
Inactive
|
Chris Jones - CB
Detroit Lions
|
13 snaps
6 defense
7 special teams
|Player/Team
|
Darrion Daniels - DL
San Francisco 49ers
|
Lamar Jackson - CB
New York Jets
|
Stanley Morgan Jr. - WR
Cincinnati Bengals