Huskers hire South Alabama's Adam Howard as new assistant coach

Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg has filled the open full-time assistant coach position on his staff.

The Huskers have hired South Alabama associated head coach Adam Howard, who has spent the past four seasons with the Jaguars.

“He’s a very well-rounded coach and fits what we’re looking for and needed in this position,” Hoiberg said in a statement. “He’s great on the floor, does an excellent job in player development, and has a lot of connections to get us involved with high-level recruits.”

“My family and I are humbled and excited for the opportunity to join Coach Hoiberg’s staff at Nebraska.” Howard added “Coach Hoiberg has been remarkably successful at every level of basketball, and I could not be more appreciative that the next step in my development as a coach is to learn and grow under him and the staff he has in place at Nebraska.

"My family and I can’t wait to hit the ground running building relationships on campus and in the Lincoln community.”

The native of Ashland, Ken., was responsible for coordinating USA’s full- and half-court defensive sets and also focused on developing its post players.

Under Howard, South Alabama forced more than 900 turnovers and 200 steals over the past two seasons, and he helped forward Josh Ajayi become a two-time All-Sun Belt Conference selection.

Howard previously coached two years at Troy and a season at Tennessee. Before that, he spent two seasons at Southern Miss.

Known for his pressure zone defensive scheme, Howard helped the Jaguars rank 34th nationally in scoring defense, 25th in blocked shots, and 45th in turnovers forced this season.