Published Apr 24, 2025
WATCH: Dylan Raiola post-practice presser, GM Pat Stewart introduction
Zack Carpenter  •  InsideNebraska
Nebraska football first-year general manager Pat Stewart and quarterback Dylan Raiola met with the media on Thursday following the Huskers' 14th practice of the 2025 spring ball season.

In addition to Stewart and Raiola, receiver Jacory Barney Jr., defensive lineman Cam Lenhardt and linebacker Vincent Shavers Jr. were also made available for post-practice interviews.

Watch all of those press conference videos via the links below and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel. Subscribe to our channel for FREE to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska.

GM Pat Stewart

QB Dylan Raiola

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

WR Jacory Barney Jr.

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

DL Cam Lenhardt

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

LB Vincent Shavers Jr.

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

