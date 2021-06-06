Huskers fall to the Razorbacks, will face elimination

The Nebraska baseball team (32-13) went down early to Arkansas (48-10) and was unable to mount a comeback, falling 5-1. The Huskers will play New Jersey Tech tomorrow in an elimination game.

Chance Hroch started on the mound for NU and got behind quickly as the Razorbacks hit a solo home run to lead off the game. In the second inning, their lead was extended as Hroch gave up two hits and walked two batters, scoring two runs. After going down 3-0, the senior stared to settle in, but the damage had been done.

The Big Red bats were also struggling early, and through five innings, they only had one hit. In the sixth inning, Luke Roskam followed up Joe Acker's leadoff single and drove him in to make it 3-1.

Emmett Olson and Cam Wynne had worked just over one inning after the starter in the fourth and fifth innings with no hits, however in the sixth, an error and a walk ended his day for Jake Bunz to come in. The junior walked a batter to load the bases, then walked in a run followed by a passed ball to make it 5-1.

Max Schreiber closed out the sixth inning after Nebraska had gotten into trouble and he threw 2/3 of an inning with no hits allowed. Tyler Martin pithed the final innings for the Huskers and allowed just one hit, but the offense was unable to get back into the game.