“They expect me to work hard, and they know I can compete, and they want me to come there and do the same thing. So, you know, they’ve been showing heavy interest, and I’ve liked what I’ve heard. That’s why I decided to come out there and see it for myself.”

“I did my research and Nebraska; the fan base is one thing, and the campus, the environment - I’ve seen all the videos and pictures, and it all looks really nice,” Burke told HuskerOnline.com . The coaches came to my house and they showed a lot of love to me and my family, and they were being very honest and telling me what they expect from me.

In fact, it went so well that the 6-foot-4 guard - who will have to sit out next season and then have two years of eligibility remaining - locked in his first official visit to Lincoln for Wednesday and Thursday.

By the time his meeting with the Husker coaches concluded, Burke knew NU had vaulted towards the top of his list of potential transfer options.

When Nebraska head coach Tim Miles and assistant Michael Lewis showed up at Dachon Burke’s doorstep for an in-home visit last Wednesday, the junior-to-be transfer from Robert Morris wasn’t quite sure what to expect.





What impressed Burke as much as anything was how prepared and detailed Miles and Lewis were in their initial recruiting pitch during the in-home visit.

After averaging 17.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.1 steals per game last season to earn second-team All-Northeast Conference honors, Burke said Miles made it clear he would have a major role at NU once he became eligible to play in 2019-20.

“They just love how I make plays, from scoring the ball to getting other people involved,” Burke said. “I could tell that (Miles) had watched my game and it wasn't just like a quick drop to my house and he just watched me on (film). He did his research before he came to my house, because he knew what he was talking about.”

Burke became an immediate commodity as soon as received his release from Robert Morris, getting calls from schools like Pittsburgh, St. John’s, Arizona, Marquette, Michigan, Wichita State, Miami, Nevada, and St. Bonaventure.

After other in-home visits with St. John’s, Pittsburgh, and Marquette last week, Burke was scheduled to take his first official visit to the Red Storm on Monday and Tuesday.

He ended up canceling that trip over the weekend, however, primarily because he decided he wanted to see Nebraska first. Make no mistake, that first visit is significant in Burke’s decision-making process.

As of Monday, Burke said he had no other official visits scheduled after Nebraska. He also ideally wants to make a decision by the first week of May.

“I wanted to go to Nebraska first because my first official visit is the most important,” he said. “You know how the media is with the first school that you visit, you know what I’m saying? That has a star to it, and it kind of does. It’s kind of like your first date…

“I’m visiting Lincoln, Nebraska, first, and then if I feel like - you know, I’m only trying to take like two or three visits at the most, and so Nebraska has one already locked. So if there’s one more school that I feel like I can achieve there, then I’ll take another visit or two.”

Along with a strong first impression with Miles, Burke said Nebraska’s recent track record of producing standout transfers was a major selling point.

“A lot. A lot. That’s what I’m looking for,” Burke said of what NU’s transfer history meant to him. “I’m looking at schools and how they do with transfers. Are you guys BSing them? Or are you what you say you are?

“I’m looking for a place that can take me to the next level. Obviously, I have dreams of being a professional basketball player one day, and I want to play at the highest level. I’m looking to be an impact player wherever I go.

“I’m not trying to come from Robert Morris averaging 18 (points per game) to go sit on somebody’s bench. I think at Nebraska, I’ll get to compete with those guards (Glynn Watson and James Palmer Jr.) while I redshirt, and then the year that I can play they’ll be gone, so I feel there’s a lot of opportunity for me.”