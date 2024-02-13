Jordy Bahl is on the road to recovery.

The Huskers softball star, a native out of Papillion-La Vista High School, became a national sensation leading Oklahoma to back-to-back national championships in 2022 and 2023 as a two-time First Team All-American both years. She transferred to Nebraska in the offseason, electing to return home and try to bring the same type of national success to her homestate program.

That mission has been put on hold, however, just one game – and less than three full innings – into her Husker career.

Bahl and the Nebraska softball program announced on Tuesday that she has suffered a serious ACL injury and will miss the rest of the 2024 season.

Bahl, a junior, will apply for a medical hardship for the 2024 season. Nebraska fully expects the hardship will be granted and that Bahl will have two seasons of eligibility remaining in 2025 and 2026.

"In game 1 of opening weekend, in Puerto Vallarta, I experienced an injury to my acl that is going to cause me to support the Red Team in a different way than anticipated for the 2024 season," Bahl wrote in a social media post. "With a heart thankful for God’s plan and timing, I will be red shirting this year, and looking forward to a season of growth and learning from a different point of view. I’m thankful for the support of my family, friends, coaches, and staff. I’m truly blessed to have so many wonderful and loving people in my life.

"I’m not going anywhere. See you in 2025."

Bahl's injury happened in Thursday night's season-opening game against Washington, which was played in Mexico as part of the Puerto Vallarta Challenge. Bahl left her Nebraska debut in the third inning with what initially appeared to be an ankle injury after she landed awkwardly on her plant leg following one of her pitches 2.1 innings into her debut. She was on the ground for a moment in pain but eventually left the field under her own power.

The following day, Nebraska coach Rhonda Revelle announced that Bahl had suffered a knee injury but that she would be evaluated after the Huskers returned to Lincoln this week. All hopes for the injury to be less serious than was feared have now officially gone by the wayside, and Bahl will begin the rehab process in earnest.

“Obviously, we are all disappointed to hear the news of Jordy’s season-ending knee injury," Revelle said on Tuesday. "We are grateful that Jordy is in excellent care with our medical team and are confident in a full recovery. We fully expect that Jordy will be granted a hardship for this season and be back in the jersey for the 2025 and 2026 seasons."

Nebraska, ranked No. 18 nationally in the preseason, soon lost to No. 8-ranked Washington – an 8-0, five-inning run-rule defeat – following Bahl's injury. She had allowed just one run through 2.1 innings and had already reached base twice on offense. Washington's second run of the game crossed the plate, however, as a result of a wild pitch thrown by Bahl on the play in which she was injured.

Bahl's injury paved the way for the Huskies to blow the game open with a three-run home run as part of a five-run inning. Nebraska lost to No. 11 Duke (6-1) the next day, rebounded later in the day for a win against Long Beach State (7-2) and finished the tournament in Mexico with a win over Utah Valley (3-2) for a .500 start to the season at 2-2.

“The 2024 season is young, and we are a veteran team with strong leadership that is coming off back-to-back NCAA Regional appearances," Revelle said. "We all remain committed to playing an exciting and competitive brand of softball. We look forward to seeing Husker Nation at Bowlin Stadium this season.”