Husker QB target William Watson will make his announcement Tuesday night

Could Nebraska be in line to get their 2023 quarterback as early as tonight?

Watson visited the Huskers Junior Day on Jan. 22 where he received a scholarship offer from new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple.

The game is against North Hampton and tips off at 6 p.m. CST.

Springfield (Mass.) Central quarterback William Watson will be making his announcement on Tuesday night at halftime of his high school's basketball game.

Before that, Whipple had been evaluating Watson for quite some time during his days at Pitt.

The Huskers have hosted just two quarterbacks for the class of 2023 since Whipple took over the offense - Ankeny (Iowa) standout JJ Kohl and Watson. Maize (Kan.) signal-caller Avery Johnson was also planning to visit Lincoln in early March.

After Watson's visit to Lincoln on Jan. 22, he gave the impression that both Pitt and UMass were the other two teams recruiting him the hardest. Michigan, Boston College, Oregon, Kentucky, Arizona and Tennessee have also offered Watson.

"I am going to UMass on January 29th and I am going to try and get up to Pitt as well. Those two are the schools recruiting me the hardest leading up to getting the Nebraska offer.

"I am going to definitely try and get here for the spring game and for a regular-season game this fall," Watson said back on Jan. 22.

The key in all of this continues to be Whipple. Their relationship goes all the way back to when Watson was in junior high.

"I have been working with Whipple since I was in sixth grade and he was at UMass. ," Watson said. "I think that he trusts me similar to the way I trust him.

"With his offense, there is an answer for every situation. Every defense he has an answer for it and he has multiple plays like that. I feel like the way I can read a defense is perfect for both of us."

The announcement will be streamed live on the MassLive.com High School Sports Facebook page.