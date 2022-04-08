Husker pitcher Jaxon Jelkin no longer with the Nebraska baseball team

Nebraska right-handed pitcher Jaxon Jelkin is no longer with the Husker baseball team.

The freshman from Bellevue West pitched 11.2 innings for the Huskers this season and had an ERA of 2.31, the lowest of any Nebraska pitcher who has faced more than five batters.

Jelkin had a 1-1 win-loss record as he earned his first win against Ohio State on Sunday to help the Huskers get a series sweep over the Buckeyes. In his first and only start of the season, NU fell to Creighton 3-2 in Omaha as Jelkin gave up two runs and four hits in 2.2 innings.

The 6-foot-4, 180-pound pitcher had a 1.20 ERA and 80 strikes in his 12 appearances in his senior season for Bellevue West High School. His opponents scored less than one run in 11 of those 12 appearances.



Jelkin was a part of the 2021 recruiting class that is filled with big pitching arms such as Drew Christo, CJ Hood, Jackson Brockett, Matthew Guthmiller and Corbin Hawkins.

Husker baseball is back at Haymarket Park on Friday at 6:30 p.m. to take on Rutgers in a three-game series after losing the season series to Omaha on Wednesday.