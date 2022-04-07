Weekend Preview: Nebraska baseball prepares to host Big Ten leader Rutgers

It was a momentous weekend for Nebraska baseball (12-15). But in a week's time, the Huskers went from crushing baseballs in Columbus and sweeping Ohio State, to leaving the bases loaded in the ninth in a loss to Omaha. It has all culminated in what could be the biggest test of Nebraska's season thus far.

Paying a visit to the Huskers in Lincoln on Friday are the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. It's the hottest team in the Big Ten. The Scarlet Knights have won their last seven games and sit atop the Big Ten standings with Illinois at 5-1. The team's overall record of 22-6 is second only to Maryland (23-6) in the league.

Rutgers began Big Ten play two weeks ago against Penn State in College Park, Pennsylvania. After a 6-4 Scarlet Knight win in the opener, the Nittany Lions evened the series claiming a 8-6 victory. Rutgers proved that result was an anomaly by pounding Penn State 20-6 the next day.

The Scarlet Knights haven't lost since.

Last weekend, Rutgers played host to Minnesota and swept the Golden Gophers with relative ease. On Friday, the Scarlet Knights held off a late Minnesota rally for a 6-4 win. Saturday's double header wasn't close. Rutgers won both games in Piscataway 11-2 and then 9-2 notching double-digit hits in both games for a grand total of 22 hits.

Not bad for a team that was picked preseason to finish outside the top six in the conference.

In the other dugout, is Nebraska. The sweep of Ohio State last week made for the Huskers' first three-game series win of the season. Perhaps the most encouraging sign was the emergence of the bats that drove in 30 of 32 runs on 35 hits. 11 of those hits garnered extra bases and four were home runs.

Yet that offensive success didn't translate to Tal Anderson field against the UNO Mavericks on Wednesday. Nebraska fell behind 6-1 but pulled within striking distance with a four-run eighth inning. In the ninth, the Huskers loaded the bases with one out but failed to push the tying run across falling 6-5.

It was a personification of Nebraska's season through the first 27 games.

Despite their nonconference and in-state struggles, Nebraska has a chance this weekend to claim the top spot in the Big Ten. Once again, the Huskers will have to rally following a disappointing loss against a quality opponent.







