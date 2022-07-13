Husker Hurry Up: New scholarship number, Nash Hutmacher is a "cobra"
Huskers down to 87 scholarships
Running back Markese Stepp never really gained any traction at Nebraska after transferring to the Huskers following three seasons at USC.
After just one year in Lincoln, Stepp entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, Inside Nebraska confirmed.
Stepp's transfer – which comes after he played in seven games with two starts for the Huskers and rushed for 177 yards and two touchdowns on 45 carries – brings Nebraska's scholarship count down to 87 overall.
And the Huskers now stand at six scholarship running backs: Anthony Grant (fifth year), Rahmir Johnson (fourth year), Jaquez Yant (third year), Gabe Ervin Jr. (second year), Ajay Allen (first year) and Emmett Johnson (first year).
Nash Hutmacher earns new nickname
Nash Hutmacher already has a great nickname. But the third-year Husker defensive lineman can now add a second name to the one they call "The Polar Bear."
On Tuesday's episode of "Sports Nightly," Nebraska defensive line coach Mike Dawson harkened back to a spring workout in which Hutmacher was messing around with Garrett Nelson.
The two former state champion heavyweight wrestlers went at it, and it was Hutmacher's aggressiveness that stood out to Dawson.
“Obviously two great high school wrestlers, and they kind of got in that stance,” Dawson said. “Nash went right at Garrett, and it looked like a cobra coming out of his stance and going to strike. I said, ‘That’s what we need to take and turn that over and get that as part of your get-off on a football field.’ I think that kind of clicked with him a little bit."
Hutmacher played in 11 games last season and appeared on both defense and special teams. He was a depth piece for the Blackshirts in 2021, but perhaps will earn a bigger role this year.
Inside Nebraska staff writer Steve Marik will have much more on Hutmacher and the Huskers' defensive line later this morning following Dawson's appearance on the show.
Hoiberg updates coach search, player health
Fred Hoiberg saw one of his top assistant coaches, Armon Gates, leave for a job on Dana Altman's staff at Oregon.
Hoiberg met with Nebraska media on Tuesday to address, among other things, the departure of Gates and the Huskers' plan to replace him.
“I’m not going to rush into it,” Hoiberg said. “Then we’re going to have a three-week break after that before our guys get back onto campus in August. So I’m definitely not going to rush into this."
Read Steve Marik's breakdown from Hoiberg's press conference, including his thoughts on conference realignment and injury updates.
Countdown to Kickoff: 45 Days
No. 45: Defensive back Blake Miller and Truitt Robinson
Quick facts on Miller: 6-foot-1, 195 lbs., freshman from Lourdes Central Catholic (Nebraska City)
Quick facts on Robinson: 6-foot, 185 lbs., redshirt freshman from Higley (Ariz.) High School
