Welcome to the Inside Nebraska staff page! Below is our full list of staff members, their roles and their thoughts on joining our team.

Zack Carpenter: Publisher

Zack is the publisher of Inside Nebraska, where he comes to the community after gaining six years of professional experience as a sports editor, reporter and photographer. That includes three years covering football, men’s basketball and recruiting at Ohio State, South Carolina and a few other Power 5 programs. “I couldn't be more thrilled to join this community of passionate, loyal fans and lead my team at Inside Nebraska and our subscribers down a new and exciting path. We are going to do some big things here, and we have a plan in place to do it. I have put together a staff that I trust to see the vision and the ambition I have for what we can do here. I couldn’t be more thrilled to become a part of this community and lead this team. And I hope you’ll join me.” Twitter: @Zack_Carp

Greg Smith: Senior Recruiting Analyst

Greg is the lead football recruiting reporter at Inside Nebraska. He has been covering Nebraska football since 2013. He's also covered everything from championship boxing events to the Final Four throughout his career. When not covering recruiting, he can be found complaining about his Lakers. “Covering recruiting is a grind that I love doing every day. The excitement I saw in the fan base for recruiting led to me wanting to dive into it years ago. High school football here in Nebraska is also so interesting with a lot of passion around it. In my time covering recruiting, I’ve learned there are so many great stories to be told around such an important time in a prospect’s life. It's exciting to be part of this team, and I can't wait to see where we go from here.” Twitter: @GregSmithRivals

Steve Marik: Staff Writer

Steve is the lead football and men’s basketball reporter at Inside Nebraska, and he will provide coverage of football and basketball recruiting as well. He has nine years of professional sports writing experience. That includes one year at his last stop where he served as a football beat writer, in addition to covering the Nebraska women’s basketball team and the Husker baseball team. “I really have two passions in life — watching college football and basketball, and then writing about it. I've been fortunate enough to turn those into a career and couldn't be happier about that. I've learned so much during my days covering local high school sports for the Aurora News Register, York News-Times and Nebpreps.com, but I've always dreamed about covering college football and basketball. That's a reality now, and I'm so grateful for it.” Twitter: @Steve_Marik

Geoff Exstrom: Staff Writer

Geoff is the lead volleyball and baseball reporter at Inside Nebraska. He was the sports staff director of Nebraska’s KRNU 90.3 for four years, he has four years of experience as a play-by-play broadcaster covering Husker athletics for the Big Ten Network, and he has worked at the Lincoln Journal Star for nearly three years as a sportswriter covering Husker wrestling, multiple college sports in Nebraska and high school athletics. He also co-founded the “Athletes Unfiltered” podcast with former Huskers quarterback Adrian Martinez. “First and foremost I consider myself a storyteller, and joining Inside Nebraska could not be a better fit for what I want to bring to the volleyball and baseball beats. I'm also very excited to stick around a market I know well while serving the most dedicated and passionate college fan base in the country."



Twitter: @Ex_On_Sports

Nate Clouse: Recruiting Analyst

Nate covers Husker football recruiting at Inside Nebraska. He worked in the Nebraska football recruiting department for seven years under Frank Solich and Bill Callahan before gaining more than nine years of professional experience as a recruiting reporter with the Rivals network. “I’m here to say that I am coming back to contribute to the site and be a part of the greatest message board community in the country once again. … I could not be more excited to be back and involved with the site and community that I spent over nine years with. I hope you’re excited to have me.” Twitter: @NateClouse

Jansen Coburn: Staff Writer

Jansen is a staff writer, producer and digital editor at Inside Nebraska. His two main focus areas are football and recruiting, but he assists with coverage of additional Husker sports. "Growing up in a family of Nebraska football fans, I learned early on that college football was something I was incredibly passionate about. My love of the sport eventually led me to a love for recruiting. I’ll never forget the moment I was talking to a family friend who recognized my passion and knowledge for college football and suggested I make a career out of it. I’ve been pursuing one ever since. I’ve followed the Nebraska Rivals page religiously for years to get insider information on recruiting. The opportunity to become a staff member is nothing short of a dream come true, and I’m grateful to be part of a team of such talented people who share my passion." Twitter: @JansenCoburn

Trenton Bond: Graphics Designer, Social Media Manager