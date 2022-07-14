Husker Hurry Up: Bryce McGowens soars, Adrian Martinez reflects on NU years
McGowens soaring in Summer League
Bryce McGowens did not earn the guaranteed contract given to first-round NBA Draft selections, but the second-rounder has been making a case to stick around the league in his rookie season for the Charlotte Hornets.
McGowens finished with 24 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field, including 5-of-6 on three-point attempts, during an NBA Summer League game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.
He may not have an elite knack for making plays for others as a true point guard, but he has displayed the same type of offensive creation that he did during his Nebraska career – especially in one-on-one situations.
The Hornets have signed McGowens to a two-way contract. But he has been displaying the type of pure scoring ability that seems like a perfect fit for an NBA team that needs scoring off the bench as part of its core rotation.
Adrian Martinez talks Nebraska transfer
Former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez ruffled a few feathers in Lincoln when he praised his new team during a May appearance on KC Sports Network's MAWPod, saying that Kansas State has "some incredible pieces and incredible players on this team. Probably the most talented squad I’ve been able to be a part of, and that gets me excited."
Some took it as a dig against his former Husker teammates. But on Wednesday, during Big 12 Media Days, Martinez showed appreciation for his former program and the players he used to compete alongside during his four seasons in Lincoln.
“I’d say the time for reflection isn’t upon us yet,” Martinez said. “I want to wait on that, and hopefully I didn’t burn that bridge. I don’t think I did. I have a lot of love for Nebraska and always will. It’s my alma mater. I mean, shoot, I was there for four years and still have best friends and really close people there. So, in time, we’ll see what that looks like. But I have nothing but love for Nebraska.”
Martinez played in 39 games for Nebraska, and the Huskers finished with a 14-25 record in those games. He finished with 8,491 passing yards, 45 touchdowns passes to 30 interceptions, and he amassed 2,301 rushing yards and 35 rushing touchdowns.
Even though he said that it wasn't yet time for reflection, Martinez did briefly look back on his Nebraska career on Wednesday.
"I played there for four years and really felt like I'd done everything that I could and given everything that I could give to Nebraska and that our relationship was over at that point," Martinez said. "I needed a new opportunity, a new challenge, really, and something that would drive me in a different way. I felt like K-State was that from a coaching standpoint, culture and returning players as well."
Joseph breaks down WR room
Nebraska assistants have been making the rounds on "Sports Nightly" this week. First up was Mark Whipple breaking down the Husker quarterback room on Monday and Mike Dawson updating his defensive line unit on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Mickey Joseph was up as the Huskers first-year receivers coach gave a rundown of his position group.
"You had to change the culture in that room,” Joseph said. “I thought that it could use a boost, as far as some talent and getting some kids out of the portal and some really talented high school kids.”
Check out the rest of Steve Marik's work breaking down the key points Joseph touched on Wednesday night.
Countdown to Kickoff: 44 Days
No. 44: EDGE Garrett Nelson and running back Aiden Young
Quick facts on Nelson: 6-foot-4, 245 lbs., junior out of Scottsbluff (Neb.), recognized as team leader and one of top defensive players, officially has had his positional named switched to EDGE, looking to build on career highs in tackles (57), tackles for loss (11.5) and sacks (5.0) from last season with a potential All-Big Ten season on the way
Quick facts on Young: 5-foot-9, 175 lbs., redshirt freshman out of Elkhorn (Neb.), did not play last season while redshirting
