Mike Dawson discusses Ty Robinson-led interior defensive line

Mike Dawson knew he needed to be careful.

There simply weren’t many healthy bodies left along the interior defensive line this past spring. Of the starting rotation from 2021 — Ben Stille, Damion Daniels, Ty Robinson, Deontre Thomas and Casey Rogers (when he was healthy) — Robinson was the only healthy returner going through those 15 practices.

Defensive lineman Jordon Riley, who was set to get more playing time in 2022, had entered the transfer portal in January and landed at Oregon, following his old position coach Tony Tuioti. Rogers would do the same in late April.

So Dawson, who is coaching both the interior defensive line and EDGE defenders this season, wanted to pay attention to how many reps each lineman was taking during practice. He didn’t want to overwork anyone, especially an important player like Robinson, so each rep was monitored.

“We knew exactly how many they were getting, when they were getting them, what looks they were getting them against so they didn’t repeat the same looks over and over again,” Dawson said on ‘Sports Nightly’ Tuesday. “So, I think, probably for the growth of the guys, I think it was a really good thing.”

Robinson is the guy on the inside of the defensive line this season. He’s not the 18-year-old four-star recruit in the 2019 class trying to earn playing time with the older players anymore — he is one of the older players. With that comes responsibility — he’s expected to be more of a leader now.

Robinson has improved in each of his first three seasons at Nebraska. After playing in just three games to preserve his redshirt in 2019, Robinson racked up 17 tackles and two tackles for loss in eight games during the Covid-shortened 2020 campaign. Last season was his best as a Husker — he notched career-highs in tackles (27), tackles for loss (4) and sacks (2).

But defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and Dawson want Robinson to take the next step in his development. Chinander spoke on that earlier this spring.

“I think his progression that he’s made the last couple years is good. Now he needs to get that thing to the next level,” Chinander said. “He’s been there, he’s done that, he knows what it’s like to play in games in Memorial Stadium. I mean, shoot, last year he played against Ohio State, he played against Michigan, he knows what it’s like to play against those guys.

“Now, can he win those one-on-one battles. Can he get some more TFLs (tackles for loss) for us? Can he stay in his gap and make the ball bounce?”

This will be Robinson’s D-line room. He knows what it’s like to play meaningful reps in the Big Ten in November against teams like Wisconsin and Iowa. Two key transfers who the Huskers picked up in the transfer portal, Stephon Wynn Jr. from Alabama and Devin Drew from Texas Tech, don’t.

“Ty’s got some experience under his belt now, he’s no longer the young guy trying to come up and break through,” Dawson said. “He’s going to have to have a great season for us, and I think he knows that. He’s ready for a big challenge. He’s doing a good job in the weight room, his body is continuing to mature, he’s putting that muscle mass on, he’s getting bigger and stronger. So he’s doing a good job of getting physically ready to go that way. So we’re looking for a lot of good things from Ty this year.”

Wynn needs to make a Daniels-type impact, too. He needs to be that gap- and space-eater who holds his own against opposing guards and centers in the run game. Wynn has impressed Dawson in the short amount of time he’s been in Lincoln. The 6-3, 305-pounder played in 21 games with the Crimson Tide and had a total of 16 tackles. He didn’t record a tackle for loss or a sack.