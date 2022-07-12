Nebraska OC Mark Whipple breaks down his quarterback room
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Is Mark Whipple a fan of season openers against conference opponents?“If you win it,” the Huskers’ first-year offensive coordinator quipped during an appearance on "Sports Nightly" on Monday.With N...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news