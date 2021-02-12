Only scored 1 points but had 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals in 18 minutes against Wisconsin.

Finished with 11 points vs. UW, the 13th time this season he has reached double figures.

Scored 6 points on 2-of-8 shooting with 4 rebounds in the loss to Wisconsin.

Had a team-high 10 rebounds vs. Wisconsin, marking his second double-digit rebound effort and fourth by a Husker this season.

Ranks 6th in the Big Ten in scoring (17.2), 1st in rebounding (10.4), 2nd in FG% (.670), and 6th in blocks (1.4).

Averages 3.6 points and 3.0 rebounds per game. Had 11 points and 10 boards vs. Iowa on Jan. 29.

Ranks second in the Big Ten in scoring (21.2 ppg) and minutes (34.2 mpg) and third in assists 5.1 apg).

1. Keep fighting

The one silver lining in Nebraska's three losses since returning from its extended COVID-19 layoff has been that the Huskers have played hard regardless of the outcome.

For a team that's now lost nine straight games and 25 consecutive Big Ten defeats dating back to last season, NU is still playing like a group that hasn't given up yet.

The challenge tonight and more so going forward is maintaining that fight and effort level as the grind of the next five weeks wear on.

If Nebraska continues to play with the intensity, especially on defense, that it has in the past three games, it will at least still have a chance to end its losing skid.

But if the weight of losing so many games in such a short amount of time becomes too much and players start to give up on the season, the Huskers might risk even bigger issues that go well beyond losses.

2. Hoiberg needs to take control of the offense

The last thing head coach Fred Hoiberg wants to do is abandon his high-paced offensive system and micromanage every Nebraska offensive possession.

But given how bad the Huskers have been in executing in transition, it's something he has to do.

For the first time, Hoiberg admitted that he would probably have to "throw up the stop sign and get into something every play" rather than just let his team go after defensive rebounds and turnovers.

A big reason for that is the carelessness and bad decision making the Huskers have had in transition lately. Not only have the majority of their 52 turnovers over the past three games come on unforced errors, but NU has also forced up shots so poor they might as well be considered turnovers.

Until Nebraska can show it's capable of making smart plays on fastbreaks, Hoiberg needs to put that vast offensive playbook of his to work and give his players specific assignments every time down the court.



3. Make Kofi your top priority

Ayo Dosunmu is one of the best players in the Big Ten Conference and all of college basketball.

But for Nebraska to have any chance at pulling off an upset tonight, it all starts with containing Kofi Cockburn as much as possible.

The 7-foot, 285-pound sophomore has become one of the most physically dominant centers in the country, and he ranks as one of the league's best scorers, rebounders, and shot blockers.

The Huskers' front-court limitations are no secret, but if they allow Cockburn to control the game in the paint, this one will be over before it even starts.

Look for NU to swarm Cockburn every time he touches the ball and taking the risk of making someone else - preferably other than Dosunmu as well - win the game.