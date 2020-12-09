Ranks seventh in the BIg Ten in scoring (19.0 ppg) and first in steals (3.5 spg).

Finished with 13 points and 6 boards in the win over South Dakota.

One of only three players in the country with 50+ points, 25+ rebounds, and 20+ assists this year.

Leads ACC in scoring, 3rd in reb avg, 10th in FG%; 25 double-figure scoring games since last season.

Averaged 7.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 2.2 apg, and shot 75.9% from the FT line in ACC play last season.

All-ACC honorable mention last year; No. 7 in ACC in scoring, No. 9 in 3pt FG%, No. 7 in 3pt FG made.

1. Beat the 1-3-1

Georgia Tech presents a relatively unique challenge defensively in that it runs a base 1-3-1 zone that, as Fred Hoiberg explained, can "morph" into a 2-3 or a 3-2 depending on how opposing offenses adjust.

It's not just the scheme that makes it difficult, but also the Yellow Jackets' overall size and length that clog up passing lanes and make it tough to get the ball to the rim.

While this season is an almost entirely different roster, Nebraska turned the ball over 18 times and had eight shots blocked in last year's loss to Tech in Atlanta. The Jackets just forced 21 turnovers in a win over Kentucky, which included 15 steals.

The Huskers need to knock down some 3-pointers early to get some confidence and bring defenders out onto the perimeter. However, they also can't become reliant on threes to score.

Patience, execution, and ball movement will be paramount for NU tonight.

2. Find an answer for Moses Wright

Georgia Tech boasts one of the most productive big men in the country with 6-foot-9 forward Moses Wright.

After a breakout junior campaign last season, Wright has put up ridiculous numbers through his senior year's first three games. He comes into tonight leading the ACC with 24.0 points per game on 55 percent shooting and 10.7 rebounds per contest.

Wright just put up 21 points, eight rebounds, and three blocked shots in GT's win over Kentucky last time out, and he's now scored in double figures in 25 of his past 34 games dating back to the start of last season.

His combination of size, strength, and athleticism will be difficult for Nebraska to try and defend one-on-one, so expect plenty of double-teams every time Wright touches the ball in the paint.

3. Attack the defensive glass

Rebounding will be a common theme for Nebraska as the level of competition increases this season, but it will be especially important tonight.

Hoiberg said defensive rebounding would be as crucial as ever against Georgia Tech, which is averaging 15.0 offensive boards per game. The Huskers have allowed opponents to haul in 13.5 offensive rebounds per game so far this season.

Wright is the main reason for Hoiberg's concern, as he's averaged 5.0 offensive boards through the first three games. But GT's guards are incredibly active on the glass as well.

Nebraska will need a full-team effort to keep the rebounding margin close and limit the number of second-chance opportunities for Georgia Tech.