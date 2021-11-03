HOL Radio: We get you ready for Saturday's Ohio State vs. Nebraska game
We get you ready for Saturday's Ohio State vs. Nebraska game on this week's HuskerOnline Show.
HuskerOnline Podcast - Episode Breakdown
|Time
|
0:00
|
Opening headlines heading into Nebraska vs. Ohio State
|
13:06
|
Nebraska vs. Ohio State offensive storylines
|
21.39
|
Nebraska vs. Ohio State defensive storylines
|
30:23
|
Mailbag
|
41:33
|
Scarlet & Gray Report's Colin Gay of the Rivals network