 We get you ready for Friday's Iowa at Nebraska game on this week's HuskerOnline Radio Show.
HOL Radio: We get you ready for Friday's Iowa vs. Nebraska game

Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007. He also reports for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha, NET's Big Red Wrap-Up and KFAB Radio in Omaha.

You can subscribe to The HuskerOnline Show on iTunes, Spotify, iHeart, TuneIn and Google Podcasts, along with our official landing page at Megaphone.

HuskerOnline Show - Episode Breakdown
Time

0:00

Opening headlines on the Martinez injury

9:38

Senior Day decisions and offensive storylines vs. Iowa

19:10

Nebraska vs. Iowa defensive storylines

28:32

Mailbag

41:40

Tom Kakert of Hawkeye Report

