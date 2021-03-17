 We give some final thoughts from the Oklahoma story and preview the WR's and LB's heading into the spring on HOL Radio.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-17 14:53:35 -0500') }} football Edit

HOL Radio: Final thoughts on the Oklahoma story and we preview WR and LB

Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline
Publisher
@Sean_Callahan
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007. He also reports for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha, NET's Big Red Wrap-Up and KFAB Radio in Omaha.

Listen to this week's entire episode of the HuskerOnline Show on the links below, or pick and choose which segments you want to download.

You can subscribe to the HOL Show on iTunes, Spotify or subscribe at Podbean if you are not an iTunes user.

We discuss Nebraska-Oklahoma, catch up with Carey Murdock from SoonerScoop.com, preview the linebackers and wide receiver positions heading into spring practice and talk Nebraska basketball on this week's HuskerOnline Radio Show.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}