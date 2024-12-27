Highlights from Rhule's final media availability before the Pinstripe Bowl

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule. (Photo by Jansen Coburn/Inside Nebraska)

On Friday Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule and Boston College head coach Bill O'Brien held their final press conference before Saturday's 11 a.m. (central time) Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in New York City. The biggest news of the press conference via Zoom came from O'Brien, who announced two of his best players were opting out of the bowl in edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku and right tackle Ozzy Trapilo. Both players were first-team All-ACC selections following the regular season. Ezeiruaku is second in the country in sacks with 16.5 while Trapilo has 36 career starts at BC and played the most snaps of anyone on the Eagles' offense (772). On Nebraska's end, only receiver Isaiah Neyor has opted out of playing in the bowl game as he sets his focus on preparing for the NFL. Here are the quick highlights from Rhule's press conference:

The Huskers got to ring the bell at the famous New York Stock Exchange

On Friday morning, members of the Nebraska football program and university had the privilege of ringing the bell at the New York Stock Exchange. Rhule, as well as athletic director Troy Dannen, university president Jeffrey Gold and players Jahmal Banks, Ty Robinson and Isaac Gifford got to experience a once-in-a-lifetime moment. "An amazing opportunity to be at the heart of our country's economic system, and be at the stock exchange," Rhule said. "So I've grown up here. If you told me that in one day, I'd be on the floor of the stock exchange, ringing the bell, then a couple hours later be on the field at Yankee Stadium, I never would have believed it. It's been really, really great."

Nebraska had nine newcomers join the team for the bowl trip, and some of them even practiced

The earlier a college football program can get its newcomers — transfers and high school recruits — in and start showing them what's expected, the better. That's the case for Nebraska as it brought along nine new faces that will join the team fully as early enrollees in January. That group posed for a picture:

From left: OL Houston Kaahaaina-Torres, DL Jaylen George (East Tennessee State transfer), LB Pierce Mooberry (rehabbing a torn ACL from his senior high school season), DB Caden VerMaas (rehabbing a sports hernia), DB Bryson Webber, DB Tanner Terch, QB TJ Lateef, WR Isaiah Mozee and WR Jackson Carpenter. None of the newcomers who joined the team in New York are eligible to play in the Pinstripe Bowl, but they are allowed to practice. Rhule said those players weren't able to practice until classes at UNL ended on Saturday, Dec. 21. "Then they had to go through an acclimation phase, so they haven't done everything in terms of on the field, but they've done a lot, and I think it's been a great opportunity for them obviously being here, being around the team, being in the meetings," Rhule said. "It's a jump start to their career, having a chance to meet the guys."

Winning a football has always been Rhule's top message to his team

There's quite a bit to do in New York City, and the team has had it's share of fun while preparing to play Boston College. But winning the football game has always been top of the mind and the main message from Rhule as his players experience NYC, many of them for the first time. "That's why when we landed we went right to practice. The first thing we did upon getting here, we literally drove and put our pads on and started to hit," Rhule said. "I think that's the message from day one. We've given them some free time. We've done a lot of cool things, celebrated Christmas together. But at the end of the day, this is an opportunity for us to finish our season the right way versus an excellent football team at Boston College."

Rhule's final thoughts on what stands out against Boston College

BC enters the game with a record of 7-5 and is riding a two-game win streak after beating North Carolina and Pittsburgh. "When you watch them offensively, they can run the football as well as anybody," Rhule said. "They're physical, tough, they create alignment concerns with their use of tight ends and formations and edges." With the forecast for the area calling for a high of 46 degrees with the chance for rain sitting at 90%, the run game could be a major factor for both teams. It already was going to be for both teams anyway. "They can run it on a day that could be wet and cold, obviously that's a good recipe for winning," Rhule said. "They consistently win the turnover battle, which is probably the number one factor in winning football games. And then defensively, they're excellent pass rushers, they're physical, they're tough. I think obviously when you see that football team, you think of coach O'Brien, who he is. I think they're a mirror image of him, and it's a really good matchup for us in terms of testing us to see where we're at."

John Butler has plenty on his plate

It's been a whirlwind for newly-promoted defensive coordinator John Butler, Rhule said. Along with a couple of young grad assistants, Butler is still coaching the defensive backs, his old position group before being promoted, Rhule said. He's also been coaching the defense without a defensive line coach as Terry Bradden won't join the team until the Kansas City Chiefs' season is over. He's currently the assistant D-line coach for KC. Since Phil Simpson has rejoined the program as outside linebackers coach, he's also taken on some of the coaching responsibilities for the defensive line. Ira Savage-Lewis, a grad assistant, has been helping Simpson. "I think for John, building a staff, doing the transfer portal, recruiting, constantly getting ready for the game game-plan wise, and then also just being down a few coaches, I just think he's had to work more," Rhule said. "But I know he's excited for it, because he's excited for this opportunity to be our coordinator."

With Isaiah Neyor opting out, which receivers have taken advantage of more practice reps?

Rhule didn't need to think long on this question: Jaylen Lloyd and a few others, including a certain true freshman. "I think Jaylen Lloyd, he's a very, very talented player and this is giving him some more opportunities. It's obviously given Jacory (Barney Jr.) opportunities. Jahmal Banks has been a starter for us all year, gives him some more opportunities," Rhule said. "And then some of the young guys, Keelan Smith, who is really developing and coming on strong."

