WATCH: Matt Rhule-Bill O'Brien final pregame bowl press conference

Matt Rhule and Nebraska football are now fully geared up to face Boston College and Eagles head coach Bill O'Brien in Saturday's Pinstripe Bowl.
Before Nebraska (6-6) and BC (7-5) square off tomorrow (noon ET on ABC), hear from both head coaches one more time in their final pregame press conference Friday afternoon.
Watch both coaches' press conference videos in the links below and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel. Subscribe to our channel for FREE to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska.
ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?
>> GAIN ALL-ACCESS with an annual or monthly subscription for less than $10/month
>> NEW SUBSCRIBERS get 30 days FREE
>> Sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD
>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals)
>> Follow us on Instagram (@nebraskarivals)
>> Subscribe for FREE to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel