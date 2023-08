Nebraska football quarterback commit Daniel Kaelin, receiver commits Dae'vonn Hall and Isaiah McMorris and the Bellevue West Thunderbirds opened the 2023 season with a 27-14 win over Creighton Prep on Friday night.

In the videos below, check out highlights from the trio of future Huskers, Iowa Hawkeyes tight end commit Michael Burt and a postgame interview with Kaelin after the in-state showdown. Be sure to subscribe to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel for all of our video content.

Not a member of Inside Nebraska? SUBSCRIBE TODAY for $99.95/year or $9.95/month to get the latest inside info on Huskers recruiting, all of our FALL CAMP COVERAGE and get access to our INSIDER'S BOARD

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––