Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule has taken the podium three times for Saturday press conferences during fall camp. All three times have been loaded with information to unpack.

The latest presser came today, as Rhule shared several important updates on the Huskers' injury report, depth chart plans, when the team will choose the Blackshirts and the latest in some of Nebraska's biggest position battles – including who's leading the race at running back, kicker and backup quarterback.

