Heinrich Haarberg, warrior QB turned TE, takes first steps at new position

Heinrich Haarberg. The warrior quarterback who bumped, bruised and battered his body into five wins in his first six games as Nebraska Football QB1.

The one who spearheaded the effort to save Matt Rhule from an 0-3 beginning to his Nebraska football career – by way of pleasantly shocking most everyone with 256 total yards and three total touchdowns on 45 touches (21 rushes, 24 pass attempts to account for nearly 70% of both the offensive plays and total yardage) in his first collegiate start.

The one who put the Huskers one win away from a 2023 bowl berth before faltering at Michigan State and suffering an ultimately season-ending injury in the first quarter vs. Maryland.

The guy who was thrown into the epicenter of the pressure cooker, was tasked with carrying the ball 118 times as a starter – 40 times in his first two games and 78 times against Big Ten teams in a conference that prides itself on grueling, grind-you-down physicality – took an innumerable amount of other hits and absorbed 21 sacks before the final one did him in.

“That year was,” Haarberg, a native Nebraskan who grew up a die-hard Husker fan, said with a pause and pained chuckle reflecting back, “that year was like a war every single week trying to find a win.”

You’re telling me THAT guy is going to play tight end full-time now? And is not simply “going to play” tight end but has now become eagerly, passionately bought into the position switch?

Sign me up for that. Full throttle to the bottle.

You can add Marcus Satterfield’s signature to that list, too.

“It's been great,” Satterfield said of Haarberg’s transition from the QB to the TE room. “I mean, it's a total different game that he's playing now than he's played his whole life playing quarterback, just the physicality of it and the bodies and being at the line of scrimmage. He’s working hard every day, and he keeps getting better every day. I love the way he's trending. The way he’s trending right now is where I thought he would be.”