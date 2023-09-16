Nebraska football and Matt Rhule have officially been forced into a change at quarterback against Northern Illinois: Heinrich Haarberg is in. Jeff Sims is out.

Haarberg has taken the field as the Huskers' starter against NIU while Sims is officially listed as "questionable" on this week's availability report.

Sims continues to nurse the high-ankle sprain he suffered in the fourth quarter against Colorado last week. He did not practice on Tuesday or Wednesday this week.

“I’m not sure what Jeff’s status will be for the game," Rhule said on Thursday. "He’s progressing. As you guys know, Thursday’s a walk-through day for us. Friday will be a full practice day. I know he feels like he’s getting better, he’s moving around and stuff, so we’ll see how he does tomorrow.”

Haarberg and Chubba Purdy are listed as co-starters on the official depth chart, but Haarberg got the nod for the Huskers on Saturday.

It's the first career college start for Haarberg, a third-year sophomore and former Nebraska high school star at Kearney Catholic. He saw his first action at quarterback last week against Colorado, playing 15 snaps and finishing 2-for-6 for 13 yards and a touchdown in the game's final seconds with both completions going to tight end Thomas Fidone.

“I like the way he took the field last week," Rhule said. "He went out there, excited to play and ready to go. Even though it was at the end of the game, it was an opportunity for him to play. He hasn’t played very much, so he was excited to get out there. All week, he’s been confident, taking things we’re asking him to do and running with them.”

Haarberg also played two snaps in Week 1 against Minnesota as he lined up as a tight end on both plays and caught one pass for 10 yards.

“What I respected the most about (Haarberg) was being able to step into that moment, to get hit, step up in there, throw the ball. He didn’t let the rush or anything like that affect him at times,” Nebraska tight ends coach Josh Martin, who has coached Haarberg when he has repped with the tight ends in practice, said after the Buffs game. “I was proud of how he played. You never know how a quarterback’s gonna play until he gets into a game, a game setting. He really stepped up and did a nice job for us, so I was proud of how he performed and how he handled himself.”