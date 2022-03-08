GTK: Huskers believe they've found a gem with RB Emmett Johnson

Emmett Johnson put up prodigious numbers during his prep football career. He was named Mr. Football by the state's Football Coaches Association, as well as the MVP of the postseason Minnesota high school All-Star game. Yet, Nebraska was his only Division I offer. He had several FCS offers, as well as interest from some Big Ten programs who never came through with scholarship tenders for him. So, until he gets on campus and displays his skill set, we won't know whether or not Nebraska was reaching for Johnson late in the process or they unearthed a true diamond in the rough. Below is another in our series of "Getting to know you" features which we will be running on the members of Nebraska's 2022 recruiting class.

Emmett Johnson

Position: Running back Richfield, MN Current size: 5-foot-11, 183-pounds Rankings: Johnson is rated a 5.6 three-star by Rivals, as well as the No. 6 recruit in the state of Minnesota. As a two-way player for the Academy of Holy Angels, Johnson was named Mr. Football by the Minnesota Football Coaches Association after the 2021 season. He was also the two-time District MVP, a three-time all-district selection, a two-time all-Metro pick and an all-state honoree. Johnson was named the Offensive MVP for the South team in the Minnesota High School All-Star Game following his senior season. Statistics: In his high school career, Johnson rushed for nearly 5,000 yards and had almost 6,000 all-purpose yards with more than 130 tackles. As a senior, Johnson rushed for more than 2,500 yards and scored 42 touchdowns. He had at least 100 rushing yards in all 11 games as a senior, including seven 200-yard rushing games. He also had eight four-touchdown games and accounted for more than 2,800 all-purpose yards. On defense, he played safety for Holy Angels, recording 85 total tackles and 13 tackles-for-loss in 2021. As a junior, Johnson ran the ball 174 times for 1,521 yards and 12 touchdowns. Other schools offering scholarships: Central Michigan, South Dakota State, North Dakota, South Dakota, Northern Iowa, Eastern Michigan, Florida A&M, Western Kentucky, Southern Illinois and Montana State.

PERSONAL PREFERENCES

What do you do in your spare time? “I like listening to music, making food with my family and having family time, watching TikTok videos." What food do you like the best? “Chicken wings. Especially my dad's wings. He just has good hot wings. Any type of hot and spicy wings." What is your favorite television show? “I would say All-American. Just because it's focused on sports. A lot of people watch it and it's something that I've found interesting being a football player myself." Do you have a favorite movie? “I would say Black Panther probably. For sure. I've seen it at least seven times." What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist? “I listen to all types of music: hip hop, a little bit of country, a little bit of old school music. I think Drake is my favorite musical artist, but I listen to a variety of different music." Who is your celebrity crush? "I would have to go with Zendaya. She's special." Who has provided great inspiration to you in your life? "I would say my parents, for sure. Just to see how hard they work for me every day really pushes me and inspires me to be the best person I can be every day." What person(s) from history or alive today would you most like to sit down and have dinner with? “I would definitely say Kobe Bryant, for sure. I mean, he's Kobe and he's inspired a lot of great people. He inspired me when I was growing up watching him play basketball. And not only on the court, but in life I listened to a lot of the words he was saying. He's just someone I have always looked up to and someone who had great advice for life." Do you have a nickname? “E4." What is something very few people know about you? “Maybe the music I listen to. I like country music and different kinds of music. Also that I like taking bubble baths." If football wasn’t an option, what would your dream career be? "I would definitely say either basketball or something to do with acting." Do you have a major picked out yet? “Not yet. I was thinking sports journalism or sports statistics, but I haven't really made up my mind yet." Have you met all the academic requirements to enroll at Nebraska? “No, not yet. I still have some English credits that I need because I was thinking of coming [to Nebraska] early, but I still need that English class."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZGEiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IdXNrZXIgTmF0aW9uIGxldOKAmXMgUm9jayDinaTvuI/wn5ak8J+M vSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0h1c2tlckZCTmF0aW9u P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBIdXNrZXJGQk5hdGlvbjwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jb2FjaF9mcm9zdD9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY29hY2hfZnJvc3Q8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9qTG9qYW9pZlBKIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vakxvamFvaWZQ SjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBFbW1ldHQgSm9obnNvbuKaoe+4j+KAnVdlYXBv buKAnSAoQEVtbWV0dEpvaG5zb25fKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0VtbWV0dEpvaG5zb25fL3N0YXR1cy8xNDcxMjM1MTE2MzUzNjYy OTg1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDE1LCAyMDIxPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

THOUGHTS AND OPINIONS

Who is your favorite football player of all-time? “I would definitely say Tom Brady just because of how competitive he is. He had a chip on his shoulder, so I'm similar to him with that mindset. He's still playing with a chip on the shoulder today, even though he's been in the League for so many years. I know in college Michigan was his only big offer, so he got overlooked a lot coming into the NFL. I feel like my story is similar to his." Who is the best football player you've personally played against in a game? “I think it would be Danny Striggow from Orono. He's at the University of Minnesota now. When we played him, he played defensive end and on offense as well. I believe he plays linebacker now for Minnesota in college. Linebacker or d-end. He was all over the place for his team and he was always around the ball. He ran me down a lot, so he's always someone I remember playing against. I just remember his presence in the game." What has been the most memorable moment on the football field so far in your career? “I would definitely say winning the section championship last year against Orono. It went into overtime and was a really back and forth game. It was a defensive battle and a special moment. I guess I would say both section championships, last year and this year. This year was special because it was my last time playing on my home field. It was also the last time playing with my senior teammates, so it just felt good to head off for the last time on your home field with a win. Going to state as well." Which school are you most looking forward to playing against in college? "The Gophers, for sure. Just because it's my hometown and they never offered me the opportunity to play there. I really want to show them what they missed out on and to really make them pay, to be honest. I've been to their camp and I really liked Minnesota, but just getting the chance to play in your hometown would be great. I can't wait for that!" Do you have a pre-game ritual? “I definitely listen to music. I don't eat a lot before a game. I never really have. I wait until after the game to eat food. So, I would say just listening to slow jams and I pray before every game. I like slow music during the day to keep me calm, and then I will listen to more of the inspirational stuff. I like some gospel stuff after school to get ready for the game." Did you play other sports growing up or in high school? "Yeah, I also played basketball, as well as right now. I run track as well. I used to play baseball and it's probably my best sport, but I quit before high school. I was a really good baseball player and that's something I feel I could have went far with, too, if I kept playing. I mostly played shortstop and center field, but really I played all over the place." What is the one thing you most need to work on to play at the next level? “I would definitely say I have to put on more muscle, but I feel like I have to improve in everything. I'm looking forward to improving every part of my game, but putting on more muscle, for sure. It's going to be a different kind of level in college." How often do you work out and what is your routine? “I work out every day, and during basketball I will do my upper body and some lower body. I go hard, but not super-hard because I still have to play basketball. When I'm not playing basketball, I'm in the weight room every day. Me and my brother have things we do consistently every day. Like benching and squatting."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5SZWZsZWN0aW5nIG9uIHRoZSBhd2FyZHMgZnJvbSB0aGlzIHllYXIu IFN0aWxsIHNvIG11Y2ggbW9yZSB0aGF0IEkgbmVlZCB0byBhY2NvbXBsaXNo LiBKdXN0IHNvIGh1bmdyeSBmb3IgdGhlIG5leHQgY2hhcHRlci7igLzvuI/w n4y9IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9NenVqOHpWcHpyIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vTXp1ajh6VnB6cjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBFbW1ldHQgSm9o bnNvbuKaoe+4j+KAnVdlYXBvbuKAnSAoQEVtbWV0dEpvaG5zb25fKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0VtbWV0dEpvaG5zb25fL3N0YXR1 cy8xNDczMDU5NDYwNDY5Nzc2Mzg5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRl Y2VtYmVyIDIwLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

WHY NEBRASKA

What did you know about the Nebraska football program before they offered and started recruiting you? "I knew a lot about the old Nebraska and the great teams they had. People say they used to be like Alabama and how Alabama is looked at now. They used to be like that with some of their national championship teams. I know about Ameer Abdullah and what he brought to the table at Nebraska because I watched a lot of film on him. So, I knew a lot about Nebraska's program coming into it and how they used to be. "I also knew that a lot of the coaching staff there now used to play for Nebraska, even Coach (Scott) Frost. I knew about how he played there, and Coach (Ron) Brown knew a lot of players and exposed me to a lot of players who went there. When I met the coaches, they told me about their experiences at Nebraska and how they liked it there." Do you have any family ties to the Husker football program or the state of Nebraska? "Nope, no family ties at all. I'm just a kid from Minnesota going out to Nebraska and trying to be great. It's something new for me and I think I am ready for it." How did you inform the Nebraska staff of your commitment? "I told Coach Brown and Coach Frost and they were really excited. I had my official visit there the weekend before, so they were really excited to have me join. Coach Frost wanted me to go home after my visit, talk to my family, and see how I felt about it. So, they were really excited once they heard it because they feel I'm a special piece that they needed. I just can't wait to get to work!" What were the major determining factors in your picking Nebraska and signing with the Huskers? “I would definitely say my relationship what the coaches and how they really trusted in me and believed in me once they saw my film for the first time. That's something other programs didn't do. They welcomed me during their game against Iowa on my visit. They took me around and showed me around. They showed they really wanted me, as compared to other schools. "And then, I really wanted to play on the big stage in the Big Ten. They were the first Big Ten school to really have that trust in me and really see that in me, so that meant a lot to me! I feel like that's why I chose them over other schools, but also the academic part. They have so many Academic All-Americans and a great academic program, so I will be set up for life." Did the Nebraska coaches do anything unique when they were recruiting you that other colleges didn't? “They came to watch my basketball game. They took time out of their day to come to my house to visit my parents. They brought my parents up with me on my official visit. They just respected me and my family really well. My parents loved that." Which Nebraska coach do you feel especially close to? “I would say Coach Brown, for sure. Just because I talked to him the most and we were in touch a lot. He came out here and visited my parents and talked to my family. He came to my game. He showed the most love. I have a great relationship with him already, and I know he's seen a lot of football. He's an older guy, so he's seen a lot of great players. I know he will help me improve as a person because he's a great person as well. He's a man of God and he's really faithful. He's somebody that I really see as a mentor to me." What was the best feature of your official visit to Nebraska? “I would definitely say meeting the other players and my teammates, meeting all the coaches, and just seeing who I'm going to be around. The academics part of the school and meeting some of the counselors. Just getting to know who I'm going to be with and surrounded by when I am there." Did Nebraska’s weather factor into your recruitment? "[laughing] No, not really. I just love how it's warmer than Minnesota! I love how warm it is and it's close to a one hour flight from Minnesota, so my parents can come out to watch the games." Did you make friends with any current players at Nebraska or incoming freshmen during the process? “Yeah, Decoldest (Crawford) and Jaeden Gould on social media and stuff. I met Mikai (Gbayor) who's a linebacker there, and I know a couple other players like Latrell (Neville) and Logan Smothers. I met a lot of players when I was down there." What did you think of Nebraska's season? "I really feel like they were close to being a great team. They just need those couple extra plays to win a lot of big games, and I'm just really hoping I can help them with those plays that they needed. I think they really had a great team and their record doesn't show how great they are. They definitely had a lot of tough games that came down to the final plays where they could have won. I think we will win a lot of games this season because everybody knows what it takes and wants to win."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EcmVhbXMgdHVybmluZyBpbnRvIHJlYWxpdHkg8J+SryBibGVzc2Vk IHRvIGJlIGluIHRoaXMgcG9zaXRpb24gaW4gbGlmZSwgYW5kIEnigJltIHJl YWR5IGZvciB0aGUgbmV4dCBjaGFwdGVyIOKAvO+4jyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0h1c2tlckZCTmF0aW9uP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBIdXNrZXJGQk5hdGlvbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL0pLRk9FbE9lVU4iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KS0ZPRWxPZVVOPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEVtbWV0dCBKb2huc29u4pqh77iP4oCdV2VhcG9u4oCd IChARW1tZXR0Sm9obnNvbl8pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vRW1tZXR0Sm9obnNvbl8vc3RhdHVzLzE0NzE5NTYxMzc3MDQ2NjUwOTM/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMTcsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

A LOOK AT THE RECRUITING PROCESS

What's the funniest or craziest thing that happened to you during the recruiting process? “I would definitely say how many coaches hit me up once Nebraska offered me and started showing interest in me. It was just so many schools waiting around to see what other schools would do. They all started texting me, but I took the opportunity Nebraska offered me. I didn't want to use Nebraska to get other offers for me because I thought it really was the place for me. It was just funny to see some of the schools that started talking to me." What was your favorite moment during the recruiting process? “It was definitely my official visit to Nebraska and the feeling of knowing where you're going. Just knowing where you're going to college the next three or four years took all the stress away." What was the worst moment during the recruiting process? “I would definitely say going to some of those camps over the summer. Showing out at the Gophers' camp and other camps, and just not getting the offers from those schools. I really played well at all those camps, so to see that happen and then not offer me were the roughest times. But it really made me stronger as a person." What is one thing you learned that you would share with a recruit going through the process now? "Really, just to work hard and everything else will handle itself. Don't get too caught up in the offers and the rankings and everything. I was unranked before the season and then I won Mr. Football and all these other awards. I didn't get too much into the social media thing, I just put my head down and worked. I really played my butt off every single game. I did not take plays off, and I played defense as well. I just went all-out, trusting in God, and worked hard." Which schools tried to get in the picture with you and wanted you to visit after you committed to Nebraska? "I would say the Gophers. Also, Michigan State, who I was trying to get in contact with earlier, but they didn't hit me up until they saw Nebraska offer me. Cal-Berkeley and Fresno State hit me up. A lot of others also hit me up, but I didn't get back to them." Which school would you have chosen if you hadn't decided in favor of Nebraska? “I think I would have ended up at UNI or Montana State. UNI was my first DI offer, which meant a lot to me, and their coach really liked me."

FUTURE AND GOALS

What position will you be playing at Nebraska? “Running back." Are you expecting to redshirt your first year at Nebraska? "No, that's not the plan. We will see what happens and what my opportunities look like first." What number would you like to wear at Nebraska? “No. 4. As I told you, 'E4' is my nickname, so that would be the best." What are your goals for your first year in college? "My goal is to win as many games as possible. I want to play as hard as I can and to leave no regrets on the field." What will you bring to Nebraska as far as a strong point? “I would have to say my playmaking ability. Just my ability to make plays and to do anything to win games. I'm bringing that to the next level." Are you planning to attend the Huskers' Red-White spring game? “That's what I'm trying to do. It just depends on if I can leave and get my flight scheduled." What would you like to say to the Nebraska fans? “Just to get ready. We're going to win and I can't wait to be a part of something special like this. I'm ready to work. Go Big Red!"

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OZWJyYXNrYSBpcyBnZXR0aW5nIGEgREFXRyDwn5ikIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRW1tZXR0Sm9obnNvbl8/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEVtbWV0dEpvaG5zb25fPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vZWZ5VUNpZnBvSiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2VmeVVDaWZw b0o8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSGVpc21hbnMgKEBIZWlzbWFuc0lHKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hlaXNtYW5zSUcvc3RhdHVzLzE0 ODM1MzQ0ODk1MjM0Nzg1MzE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFy eSAxOCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OZWJyYXNrYSBmb290YmFsbCBjb21taXQgRW1tZXR0IEpvaG5zb24g ZmluaXNoZWQgd2l0aCAxNiBwb2ludHMsIDggcmVib3VuZHMsIDcgYXNzaXN0 cywgYW5kIDUgc3RlYWxzIGxhc3QgbmlnaHQgZm9yIEhvbHkgQW5nZWxzISA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0VtbWV0dEpvaG5zb25fP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBFbW1ldHRKb2huc29uXzwvYT4gPGJyPjxi cj5GdWxsIGhpZ2hsaWdodHM6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9URU1m ZTBoZjlSIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vVEVNZmUwaGY5UjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0RqeHpsZ0liOXgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Eanh6 bGdJYjl4PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEZyZXNoIENvYXN0IEhvb3BzIChARnJl c2hDb2FzdEhvb3BzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Zy ZXNoQ29hc3RIb29wcy9zdGF0dXMvMTQ4ODkzOTc3MDE4NTA3MjY0MD9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAyLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Sb2xsIHRoZSB0YXBlLjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vRW1tZXR0Sm9obnNvbl8/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGVtbWV0 dGpvaG5zb25fPC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFz aHRhZy9HQlJYWElJP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij4jR0JSWFhJSTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0U5c1FsV1Ra Q0MiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FOXNRbFdUWkNDPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IE5lYnJhc2thIEZvb3RiYWxsIChASHVza2VyRkJOYXRpb24pIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSHVza2VyRkJOYXRpb24vc3RhdHVzLzE0 NzEyMzc4MTg3MDYwMjI0MTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1i ZXIgMTUsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

