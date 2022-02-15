GTK: CB Jaeden Gould was the New Jersey Max Preps POY

New Jersey four-star defensive back Jaeden Gould was originally verbally pledged to the Southern Cal Trojans because of his relationship with former Nebraska secondary coach Donte Williams. But when USC replaced Clay Helton as head coach, he had a change of heart and decided to open his recruitment back up. Gould could practically have chosen any college in the country he wanted to attend. He had accumulated nearly 40 scholarship offers from coast to coast.

Husker head coach Scott Frost gave his signing day comments about Gould: “Another late addition from New Jersey was Jaeden Gould. Coach (Mike) Dawson did a great job with him and Coach (Erik Chinander) and Coach (Travis Fisher) did a great job with him. He’s somebody we recruited really hard early on in the process, and he was committed to another school. There was a lot of change obviously, in college football this year and a lot of kids committed to places that all of a sudden at the end of the season, found out they were committed somewhere without a coach or a different coach. I think that changed a lot of perspectives and got a lot of kids back on the market. We were just elated that Jaeden got back in touch with us. I flew out to Jersey to see him and his family. I feel like he’s a big-time player that can come in and hopefully help us early, and we just feel great about getting back in on him.” Below is another in our series of "Getting to know you" features which we will be running on the members of Nebraska's 2022 recruiting class. We will be doing the GTKs of all the early enrollees first, and then completing the rest of the class.

Jaeden Gould Position: Cornerback Oradell (NJ) Bergen Catholic

Current size: 6-foot-2, 190-pounds Rankings: Gould was named the Max Preps player of the Year in the state of New Jersey after the 2021 season. And he is rated a 5.8 four-star by Rivals, as well as the No. 31 cornerback prospect in the country and the No. 3 recruit in the state of New Jersey for this last cycle. Statistics: As a senior, he had four interceptions, and two pass breakups, and 27 total tackles. Teams tended to shy away from throwing to his side of the field. He helped to lead Bergen Catholic to a 28-7 victory over Don Bosco Prep in the final game of the Non-Public A, NJSIAA Football Championships at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. It was the Crusaders' 15th state title as they finished with an undefeated 12-0 record and a No. 4 national ranking, according to Max Preps. Other schools offering scholarships: Michigan, Penn State, Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, USC, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Texas, Texas A&M, Florida, Florida State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Pittsburgh, Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Maryland, Arizona State, Rutgers, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Houston, Kansas, Syracuse, Temple and Old Dominion and UMass.

Jaeden Gould

PERSONAL PREFERENCES

What do you do in your spare time? “Play video games and I watch TV. I watch a lot of football videos and documentaries, things like that. I watch a lot of film on different players in the NFL. Video game-wise, I play 2K Madden." What food do you like the best? “It would have to be chicken of any kind. Like, on a grill or anything." What is your favorite television show? “I would say Criminal Minds." Do you have a favorite movie? “I like 21 Jump Street, the remake. It was funny. I don't watch a lot of movies, but I liked the comedy aspect of it." What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist? “I listen to a lot of hip hop and rap. I would say my favorite artist is Lil Baby." Who is your celebrity crush? "Zendaya. I like her outlook on life and her personality. Also how she looks, obviously." Who has provided great inspiration to you in your life? "I would say both of my parents. They are just hard-working. They take care of me and my sister every day and they have overcome a lot of things. They taught me and molded me and gave me my outlook on life. So, I feel like they play a big part in how I do things and how hard I work on a day-to-day basis." What person(s) from history or alive today would you most like to sit down and have dinner with? “Kobe Bryant just because of his mentality. I feel like I could learn so much from him about his thought process. I feel like I could learn a lot just having a great conversation with him." Do you have a nickname? “Nah I don't, actually." What is something very few people know about you? “People don't know that I like to listen to different kinds of music, like country or pop. It doesn't really matter. I like old-school music. People think I could be listening to hip hop, but it could be entirely something else." If football wasn’t an option, what would your dream career be? "I would say my dream career would be doing something on YouTube or with video games. Something like that." Do you have a major picked out yet? “I don't, but it will be something in the business aspect. I don't know what specifically yet." Have you met all the academic requirements to enroll at Nebraska? Gould arrived on campus on Jan. 8.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TdGVhZHkgaW1wcm92aW5nIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vSHVza2VyRkJOYXRpb24/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEh1 c2tlckZCTmF0aW9uPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2hhc2h0YWcvR0JSP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij4jR0JSPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vaVhnQjRXYkNBNiI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2lYZ0I0V2JDQTY8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSmFl ZGVuIEdvdWxkIChASmFlZGVuR291bGQ1KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0phZWRlbkdvdWxkNS9zdGF0dXMvMTQ4ODI3MzQ3MTg1NTU1 MDQ2ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDMxLCAyMDIyPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

THOUGHTS AND OPINIONS

Who is your favorite football player of all-time? “I would have to say Minkah Fitzpatrick because I know him and his family. I traveled from New Jersey to Florida to stay at his house and work out with him for a couple days. So, I have a good relationship with him. He's a great player and he plays for my favorite team, so you can't get better than that. I try to model my game and mentality around his. He's a hard worker and he's overcome a lot in life." Who is the best football player you've personally played against in a game? “Jalen Berger who goes to [Wisconsin], so I will get to face him again. He's probably the best player I played against. I mean, he's a really talented back. He can do it all. He can catch out of the backfield, he runs hard, he's elusive. He's a really good player and he was at our biggest rival, so we really had to game plan for him." What has been the most memorable moment on the football field so far in your career? “I would say the whole of last season, especially winning the state championship and finishing No. 3 in the country. That's something not a lot of people can say that they did. And to accomplish it in my senior year really meant a lot." Which school are you most looking forward to playing against in college? "I would have to say Rutgers and Ohio State. Rutgers just because that's my home state, so I'm really excited to go back there this year. I will get to play in front of my family and friends and things like that. And also Ohio State just because I really don't like them. I don't like anything about them. I don't have any bad blood with Rutgers, but with Ohio State I do." Do you have a pre-game ritual? “Nah, I really don't. Nothing crazy." Did you play other sports growing up or in high school? "Growing up I played basketball and ran track. That was the main two." What is the one thing you most need to work on to play at the next level? “I would definitely say just getting faster. The speed from high school to college is two completely different things. So, just adjusting to that when facing college offenses. It will come with time, so I'm not too worried about that." How often do you work out and what is your routine? “I like to work out at least four or five times a week. I like to schedule workouts for at least four times a week, and it's usually five. I also do some fieldwork on weekends, and sometimes I will do two workouts in a day."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+MjAxOSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vYlVYUzBSU25tVCI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2JVWFMwUlNubVQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSmFl ZGVuIEdvdWxkIChASmFlZGVuR291bGQ1KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0phZWRlbkdvdWxkNS9zdGF0dXMvMTQ3ODg0MDQyNTYwNzc0 NTU0MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDUsIDIwMjI8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

WHY NEBRASKA

What did you know about the Nebraska football program before they offered and started recruiting you? "I really didn't know much, but when they offered me my best friend was already there. Before Rahmir (Johnson) went there, I didn't have too much knowledge about them." Do you have any family ties to the Husker football program or the state of Nebraska? "Nah, just Rahmir." How did you inform the Nebraska staff of your commitment? "I informed all of them, but I told Coach Frost first. He was the first one that I called just to let him know [that I committed], then I let everybody else know. It was probably like two days before I posted it [on Twitter]." What were the major determining factors in your picking Nebraska and signing with the Huskers? “Honestly, I just wanted to go somewhere where I felt I could make a difference. I felt it was the perfect opportunity for me and something that I always wanted to do. I want to have the opportunity to turn this program around and be remembered. It's something that I'm really looking forward to. As well as the relationships that I had with their coaching staff throughout the years. That's really something I felt comfortable with. I visited them my sophomore year and prior to my official visit there, so it was nice to see those familiar faces when I was there. And also, just the opportunity to play early and make an impact. That was an intriguing factor for me to go there." Did the Nebraska coaches do anything unique when they were recruiting you that other colleges didn't? “Nothing really different. It was just the vibe I got from the coaches. They didn't do anything out of the ordinary, but I just felt comfortable with them. My family also felt comfortable with them, so I thought it would be a good fit for me." Which Nebraska coach do you feel especially close to? “I would probably say Coach Fisher. I mean, we had great talks and great meetings when I was there, and he's the one I will be spending the most time with while I am there, in addition to the strength coach. So, it's good we have such a great relationship." What was the best feature of your official visit to Nebraska? “Definitely just walking out on the field. I mean, that stadium is one of the best, not just in the Big Ten but in the country. So, just walking out there and imagining what it will be like at full capacity gets you really excited." Did Nebraska’s weather factor into your recruitment? "Nah, not really. Weather didn't really factor in my decision." Did you make friends with any current players at Nebraska or incoming freshmen during the process? “Yeah, I know Mikai (Gbayor) as well from high school, and some of the other commits. We had a group chat where we've been talking and things like that." What did you think of Nebraska's season? "I could say I pretty much watched every game. I feel like it was a tough season, but there's room for improvement. It's not like they were getting blown out, so it also factored into my decision that they are right there and on the verge of doing something excellent. I feel like this recruiting class could help fix that and turn the program around. They are only a couple points and a couple plays away, so I'm just really excited to go in and do what I can do to help change the program."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5zdGF5IGJsZXNzZWQuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9TR00x WkhLWVFxIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vU0dNMVpIS1lRcTwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBKYWVkZW4gR291bGQgKEBKYWVkZW5Hb3VsZDUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSmFlZGVuR291bGQ1L3N0YXR1cy8xNDY5MDEz NjczMjM0NjA0MDM1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDks IDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

A LOOK AT THE RECRUITING PROCESS

What's the funniest or craziest thing that happened to you during the recruiting process? “That's a good question. I would say a couple of times during my freshman year coaches would offer me and tell my coach, but he had a lot of other things going on and he would forget to tell me about the offers. Then, I would be thinking to myself, 'I thought that school was interested in me?' And when I would talk with their coach he would say, 'Yeah, we offered you six months ago.' That was one of the funniest things, but it's all good now." What was your favorite moment during the recruiting process? “Honestly, I would say getting my first offer. That's something a young boy dreams of, and it's something I always wanted to have happen. So, it's something really special that happened to me. Rutgers was actually the first school to offer me." What was the worst moment during the recruiting process? “Telling coaches 'no'. You build a relationship with these guys, so it's tough telling them you will not be attending their colleges. It's all part of the process and sometimes you've got to do what you've got to do. It's kind of a business aspect as well, so you can't really get too caught up in it." What is one thing you learned that you would share with a recruit going through the process now? "I would say just never burn any bridges. That's one thing I would say. From my freshman year to now, probably 90% of the coaches who were recruiting me aren't at that school anymore. So, you never know where those coaches are going to be in the future -- with another school or in the NFL or anywhere. So, I would say that's the biggest piece of advice I would give kids who are being recruited now. Just never burn any bridges. Not just in recruiting, but in general because you don't know how that's going to affect you in the future." Which school would you have chosen if you hadn't decided in favor of Nebraska? “Penn State. I was kind of leaning towards committing to them before I committed to USC, so I followed them throughout the season. They are all good guys up there. Coach (James) Franklin has done an amazing job there and I'm sure they're going to continue to be one of the top Big Ten teams."

FUTURE AND GOALS

What position will you be playing at Nebraska? “I honestly don't know yet. They said either safety or corner, so I'm not sure. It just depends whatever will be the best fit for me and where I can most help the team." Are you expecting to redshirt your first year at Nebraska? “No." What number would you like to wear at Nebraska? “Either 21 or 8." What are your goals for your first year in college? “My goals are to make the Freshmen All-American team and to make the Big Ten all-conference team. I'm always shooting high because I have high expectations for myself. That's the main thing, just getting my name out there and making a name for myself over these next three or four years." What will you bring to Nebraska as far as a strong point? “I would say just versatility. I mean, I feel like the skill set I have to play corner or safety will add another aspect to the defense. There's a lot of talented players in the Big Ten, so that will give us a better chance of matching up against them." What would you like to say to the Nebraska fans? “I would like to say to just keep the support going because we're going to do everything that we can for you guys to turn this thing around. We're going to do what we have to do to make you guys happy."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FeGl0ZWQgdG8gYmUgYSBwYXJ0ICBvZiB0aGlzIHByb2dyYW0hIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9HQlI/c3JjPWhh c2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHQlI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSHVza2VyRkJOYXRpb24/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEh1c2tlckZCTmF0aW9uPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vbzFTeWd0VWFScSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL28xU3lndFVh UnE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSmFlZGVuIEdvdWxkIChASmFlZGVuR291bGQ1 KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0phZWRlbkdvdWxkNS9z dGF0dXMvMTQ4ODY0MTE2NTExMzExMDUzNT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAxLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Sb2xsIHRoZSB0YXBlLjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vSmFlZGVuR291bGQ1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBqYWVkZW5n b3VsZDU8L2E+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFn L0dCUlhYSUk/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNH QlJYWElJPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vQkR1VUJlMjlrZSI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JEdVVCZTI5a2U8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTmVi cmFza2EgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBIdXNrZXJGQk5hdGlvbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IdXNrZXJGQk5hdGlvbi9zdGF0dXMvMTQ3MTA4 OTg3MTM2ODQzMzY3MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAx NSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Previous GTK articles: