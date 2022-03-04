GTK: Appleget willing to contribute wherever Husker coaches need him

Jake Appleget is the latest in a long line of Lincoln Southeast Knights to play for Nebraska. The hometown product earned his offer at a Big Red camp last summer, and quickly jumped on the chance to become a Husker. Appleget will start out on defense at Nebraska, but he also has the frame to play tight end if necessary, as he did at Lincoln Southeast. Husker head coach Scott Frost gave his signing day comments about Appleget: “Jake Appleget is a Lincoln Southeast kid and was at our camp. We really liked him. We really like his athletic ability. He played both sides of the football for Lincoln Southeast so I was able to go to one of their football games and watch him. He is a Husker through and through and a Lincoln kid. We do not want to miss out on really good athletes that we think can develop into really good players for us especially here in the state of Nebraska. So Jake was a pretty easy decision for us and we are looking forward to spending more time with him.” Below is another in our series of "Getting to know you" features which we will be running on the members of Nebraska's 2022 recruiting class.

Jake Appleget

Position: Outside linebacker Lincoln, NE Current size: 6-foot-4, 216-pounds Rankings: Appleget s rated a 5.6 three-star by Rivals. He was also second-team All-Nebraska by the OWH and first-team Super State by the LJS. Statistics: Appleget had 30 catches for 427 yards and eight touchdown receptions; he added 19 rushes for 109 yards and a touchdown, and he completed two passes for 50 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He had 22 solo tackles, 49 assisted tackles, and one interception with four pass break-ups on defense. Lincoln Southeast finished 5-5 after losing in the first round of the Class A state tournament. Other schools offering scholarships: Minnesota, Northern Illinois, South Dakota State, South Dakota and Illinois State.

PERSONAL PREFERENCES

What do you do in your spare time? “Spend time with my brothers. I've got a big family. I've got five brothers and two sisters. I'm a big family guy and I love that, so I love doing anything competitive with them. We've got a hoop in our front yard, so we play quite a bit of basketball. We also play cards and anything we can be competitive with. We love getting after it! I'm close to the bottom [of the family]. I have two younger brothers below me and everyone else is older than me." What food do you like the best? “I'm going to have to go with my mom's chicken enchiladas." What is your favorite television show? “It's got to be The Office. You can't go wrong with that. Either Michael or Dwight is my favorite character." Do you have a favorite movie? “It's got to be The Sandlot. I've loved that since I was a kid. It's always been my favorite movie growing up. I played baseball from the time I was able to play sports all the way through my freshman year. And then I'm playing baseball again my senior year and doing it one more time." What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist? “I listen to all kinds of music. Growing up, my dad had 80s and 70s playing in his car, so I had to listen to that a lot. Also, any of today's music: rap, hip hop, all of that. For my favorite artist, I'm going to have to go with Polo G right now. I also like Elton John. He's not too bad." Who is your celebrity crush? "I'm going to have to go with Megan Fox. She's easy on the eyes. I like a lot of the movies she's in. She's a pretty lady." Who has provided great inspiration to you in your life? "For sure my dad! I look up to my dad a lot. He's helped me get to where I am today and he's still helping me. I wouldn't be where I'm at without him, so it's my dad." What person(s) from history or alive today would you most like to sit down and have dinner with? “Jim Carrey for sure! He's a great actor and a great guy." Do you have a nickname? “My teammates call me 'Japple'." What is something very few people know about you? “I'm a huge dog person. I've got two English mastiff dogs, and one passed away. They're huge!" If football wasn’t an option, what would your dream career be? "Probably an athletic trainer for a professional team. Any sport." Do you have a major picked out yet? “I do not right now, no." Have you met all the academic requirements to enroll at Nebraska? “I have, yes."

THOUGHTS AND OPINIONS

Who is your favorite football player of all-time? “I'm going to have to go way back with Ray Lewis. Just because he was a hard-hitting animal. I loved the way that he played." Who is the best football player you've personally played against in a game? “I'm going to have to go with Teddy Prochazka. Dude put me on my butt a few times. I will say I gave it back to him once or twice, but he's an animal! I'm excited to get to play with him." What has been the most memorable moment on the football field so far in your career? “It's got to be every single game against [Lincoln] Southwest. I don't recall a lot about them, but every game the stadium is packed, the students are packed, and everyone is just enjoying it. It's always a super-competitive game." Which school are you most looking forward to playing against in college? "I would say Oklahoma, if we get the chance. Also, Iowa and Iowa State." Do you have a pre-game ritual? “Yeah, during pregame in the locker room I like to put on my headphones, but I'm not listening to anything crazy or pumped-up. I'm usually listening to smooth 80s when I get locked in." Did you play other sports growing up or in high school? "Baseball, football and basketball; and I ran track all the way through middle school. In high school, I focused on basketball and football." What is the one thing you most need to work on to play at the next level? “Slowing the game down mentally. I've got the physical part, basically. You know, I'm there. They are going to develop me, so I don't have to worry about that. I want to get mentally sharp so that the game is slow for me mentally." How often do you work out and what is your routine? “I work out 5-6 days a week. I do weights, and then I see a speed and agility trainer three times a week."

WHY NEBRASKA

What did you know about the Nebraska football program before they offered and started recruiting you? "Well, I obviously knew they had a great tradition and a great winning history. I grew up watching them. I wasn't able to go to a lot of games coming from a big family. On the weekends, I'm usually playing sports or watching my siblings play sports. I got to as many as I could and I loved watching them growing up. After they offered me, and I got to see the campus first-hand, there was no doubt in my mind that's where I wanted to be." Do you have any family ties to the Husker football program or the state of Nebraska? "My oldest brother, Noah, was a walk-on there in the year 2014, I believe. But that's about it." How did you inform the Nebraska staff of your commitment? "I was sitting in an office with Coach Frost, Coach (Erik) Chinander, and Coach (Mike) Dawson and I let all of them know I was committing." What were the major determining factors in your picking Nebraska and signing with the Huskers? “No. 1, it's right here at home. I don't need to play anywhere else. I can play for my home state. No. 2, it's a great environment. The players took me out and I got a great feel for them and what they were doing. But the coaches really sealed me. They are who they are when you see them on TV. I got the feeling that they can make me a better football player and into a better person." Did the Nebraska coaches do anything unique when they were recruiting you that other colleges didn't? “I thought that they were really genuine. You know, the other coaches will give you a sales pitch and try to make their schools seem as glorious, and give you all the bells and whistles to make it seem like something special. But the Nebraska coaches were really genuine and gave you what is true. That sealed it for me." Which Nebraska coach do you feel especially close to? “Probably Coach Dawson and Coach (Barrett) Ruud. I got the most communication from them." What was the best feature of your official visit to Nebraska? “It's got to be trying on the uniforms. That was awesome! Putting them on and taking pictures was pretty sweet! I can't wait to be in that uniform for real." Did Nebraska’s weather factor into your recruitment? "[laughs] Not a whole lot, no. I've lived in Nebraska my whole life, so I'm already familiar with what goes on around here. It could be sunny and then it could be snowing the next day. So, I'm used to it." Did you make friends with any current players at Nebraska or incoming freshmen during the process? “In my recruiting class, we've got a group chat of 2022 commits. So, we kind of keep up with each other. Ernest Hausmann, being another Nebraskan, and Gage Stenger as well, so those two guys. I've had quite a bit of communication with them, and then just meeting everyone else at games this past season was awesome." What did you think of Nebraska's season? "I think it was a great season and proved a lot to a lot of people despite the outcome of some of the games. It proves we are right there and can hang, and beat any team."

A LOOK AT THE RECRUITING PROCESS

What's the funniest or craziest thing that happened to you during the recruiting process? “Probably the craziest was when the players took me out and took me back to Garrett Nelson's house, and Garrett Nelson was just a funny dude! I had never met him before and he kind of caught me by surprise. Being the great player that he is, off the field he's just goofy and knows how to have a good time." What was your favorite moment during the recruiting process? “For sure the end and just signing with Nebraska. Everyone loves the process and likes to say it's a lot of fun, but it's a stressful one. Once you know where you've got to be, that weight is lifted off your shoulders. It's pretty awesome to have that stressful feeling gone." What was the worst moment during the recruiting process? “The worst moment is having to pick. You've got great schools and great coaches everywhere, and the worst moment is having to decide between them. But once you figure out your place, it's pretty special!" What is one thing you learned that you would share with a recruit going through the process now? "Believe in yourself and don't sell yourself short. DIII, DII, DI, NAIA -- all football at the next level is an accomplishment. It's something to be proud of no matter where you're going. You'll have the chance to prove yourself at all of those levels, so don't sell yourself short." Which schools tried to get in the picture with you and wanted you to visit after you committed to Nebraska? "Yeah, a few schools reached out. K-State reached out. Minnesota kept contacting me. But, for me, there was no reason to contact those guys." Which school would you have chosen if you hadn't decided in favor of Nebraska? “That's a tough question. Out of the offers I had, I probably wouldn't have gone to any of them. Let's just say I'm very happy Nebraska came around."

FUTURE AND GOALS

What position will you be playing at Nebraska? “I will be playing outside linebacker." Are you expecting to redshirt your first year at Nebraska? “I'm not sure yet. We'll see. I'm planning to get on the field as soon as I can and help them to win in any way possible. We'll see how it goes." What number would you like to wear at Nebraska? “If I get the chance, No. 9. I know Marquel Dismuke wears it, but I believe he's leaving. If I get that chance, I will take it. If not, I will make a number of my own." What are your goals for your first year in college? “Just grow physically and mentally. It's going to be a huge leap from high school ball to college ball, and there's got to be that carryover. You've got to learn and grow. I'm looking forward to doing that and getting help from the players along the way." What will you bring to Nebraska as far as a strong point? “My versatility. I can play either side of the ball, wherever they need me to play." Are you planning to attend the Huskers' Red-White spring game? “Yes, I will be there." What would you like to say to the Nebraska fans? “Go Big Red and I'm ready to get to work!"

