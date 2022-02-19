GTK: Anthony Grant eager to join the fray at RB this spring

The Huskers' running back room got a major overhaul after the season and, as an early enrollee, junior college prospect Anthony Grant will be right in the thick of the mix during spring practice trying to establish his presence high on the depth chart. Grant played at Buford High in Georgia, which is they the same high school as current Husker running back Gabe Ervin Jr. He originally signed out of high school to play at Florida State before ending up at NMMI. He played in every game as a true freshman in Tallahassee in 2018 before redshirting in 2019. He then played two seasons at NMMI, so he has two seasons of eligibility left in Lincoln. Husker head coach Scott Frost gave his signing day comments about Grant: "I wanted to add some talent to that position. We’re young at that position. I love who we have but wanted to add some competition too. We actually had a couple coaches that went to a junior college game or two to watch a kid on another team and Anthony stood out. He’s had one chance at another school and had to go back to junior college, so this is his second chance and hopefully he takes advantage of it. He's definitely a talented guy watching him run around and he’s going to have an opportunity just like everyone else.” Below is another in our series of "Getting to know you" features which we will be running on the members of Nebraska's 2022 recruiting class. This will be the last of the GTKs for the early enrollees since defensive back Javier Morton got to campus before we could interview him and quarterback Richard Torres declined to participate in the series. After this, we will complete the rest of the class who will be arriving in June.

Anthony Grant Position: Running back Roswell (NM) New Mexico Military Institute Current size: 5-foot-11, 200-pounds Rankings: Grant was rated A 5.8 four-star recruit by Rivals. He was named the 2021 NJCAA Division I Offensive Player of the Year and an All-American after last season. He was also regarded as the No. 1 running back recruit in the junior college ranks. At Buford, Grant was an all-state selection and the Region Player of the Year as a senior. Statistics: In his two seasons at NMMI, Grant rushed for 2,549 total yards and 28 touchdowns. He averaged 7.1 yards per carry in his Bronco career. He also had 21 receptions for 116 yards and 16 kickoff returns for 354 yards. Grant averaged 127.5 rushing yards per game at New Mexico Military Institute, and he posted 10 100-yard rushing efforts in his 20 games, including four 200-yard rushing games. He helped lead NMMI to a national championship in 2021. In the Broncos’ two playoff games, Grant rushed for 590 yards and six touchdowns on 60 carries, averaging 295.0 rushing yards per game and 9.8 yards per carry. In the semifinal against Northwest Mississippi CC, Grant ran 26 times for 398 yards and five touchdowns. Other schools offering scholarships: FAU, Tulsa, New Mexico State, Jacksonville State, UAB, Middle Tennessee, Tennessee State, Missouri State and Arkansas State.

PERSONAL PREFERENCES

What do you do in your spare time? “I just like to chill, watch film and watch sports highlights. Anything I enjoy. I also listen to music." What food do you like the best? “My favorite food is hibachi. I like Japanese Food." What is your favorite television show? “I would go with the Flash. I just really love that show." Do you have a favorite movie? “Probably like Friday or something like that." What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist? “I listen to hip hop, and my favorite artist is the Future." Who is your celebrity crush? "It's Rihanna. She's beautiful, and I like the way she carries herself and the way she sings." Who has provided great inspiration to you in your life? "My grandmother. When my mother wasn't there, she was there to take care of us. She provided us with the things we needed." What person(s) from history or alive today would you most like to sit down and have dinner with? “I would maybe go with LeBron James. Just to see how he made it through everything and how his mindset was. Really, just to communicate with him on that type of level." Do you have a nickname? “My people call me 'Ant', but my coach gave me the nickname 'AG'." What is something very few people know about you? “Probably that my mother passed away seven years ago. She got sick with lupus and died." If football wasn’t an option, what would your dream career be? "I feel like I could have a training facility somewhere. I feel like I could train athletes and start my own little business. I also like real estate, too." Do you have a major picked out yet? “Yeah, social science." Have you met all the academic requirements to enroll at Nebraska? “Yes sir, I have."

THOUGHTS AND OPINIONS

Who is your favorite football player of all-time? “My favorite player of all-time would probably be Walter Payton because of the way he changed the game. He really changed the game with his running style, the way he runs. I felt like he was a really different running back with his size and what he brought to the game." Who is the best football player you've personally played against in a game? “Probably Trevor Lawrence. I played against him in high school and in college at Florida State. I feel like he is a very, very, very, very solid quarterback." What has been the most memorable moment on the football field so far in your career? “Probably just winning the junior college national championship last season. We won 31-13 and I did good. I got the MVP. I actually ran four 192 [yards] and two touchdowns." Which school are you most looking forward to playing against in college? "I'm looking forward to playing Oklahoma and Michigan. Yeah, them two." Do you have a pre-game ritual? “I mean, just listening to music, getting my head right, and really just getting ready for the game." Did you play other sports growing up or in high school? "I ran track and played basketball. I ran the 100m, the 200, and the 400; and sometimes the 4X100, 4X400, the long jump and discus. I did everything. My best time in the 100 was a 10.9 and my best long jump was a 21-3." What is the one thing you most need to work on to play at the next level? “I feel like I've got the experience, but really just getting more experience and reps at running back. Just getting adjusted again to the game." How often do you work out and what is your routine? “I work out every day."

WHY NEBRASKA

What did you know about the Nebraska football program before they offered and started recruiting you? "I know Nebraska was a powerhouse before, like in the 90s. They have history and what they have to show you with their facilities is impressive. I knew they would help me graduate and get out either next year or in two years." Do you have any family ties to the Husker football program or the state of Nebraska? "Well, Gabe Ervin actually went to the same high school as me. I know him pretty well." How did you inform the Nebraska staff of your commitment? "I sat in Coach Bryan Applewhite's office and we were talking, and he told me I was their No. 1 back and he needed me and wanted the best for me. He thought I could really change the game here and things like that, so I thought this was the best place for me. I felt like I could really make a difference here." What were the major determining factors in your picking Nebraska and signing with the Huskers? “Honestly, I just really felt like Nebraska was the best school for me." Did the Nebraska coaches do anything unique when they were recruiting you that other colleges didn't? “I felt like they showed a lot of love. I felt like my visit lived up to the expectations of what I thought it would be. I really just felt like with the other schools, compared to Nebraska, Nebraska just blew them away." Which Nebraska coach do you feel especially close to? “Probably Coach Applewhite. I feel like he's really serious about what he's talking about. He knows that I am serious, too, and I feel like he's a really serious dude. I feel like he really wants to win." What was the best feature of your official visit to Nebraska? “Probably just being around the people. For real. There are some real good people out here and I felt like just being around the people was the best part." Did Nebraska’s weather factor into your recruitment? "I knew it would be cold, but I like the cold. So, that was good anyway." Did you make friends with any current players at Nebraska or incoming freshmen during the process? “I had met a couple dudes so far. I met Trey Palmer from LSU and he's pretty cool. I also met Casey Thompson and he's pretty cool, too. Obviously, I know Gabe, and I met a few other players, too. It's been pretty cool." What did you think of Nebraska's season? "I haven't actually watched their highlights or whatever. The games they lost, in every game it was by one touchdown. They lost by one touchdown to some top 25 and top 10 teams. That shows we've really, really got a good team and we are right there. I just feel like we need that extra bit of finishing."

A LOOK AT THE RECRUITING PROCESS

What's the funniest or craziest thing that happened to you during the recruiting process? “Nah, nothing really." What was your favorite moment during the recruiting process? “Probably just talking to these coaches. This being my second time through the recruiting process, just doing it again, meeting new coaches, and feeling the love again." What was the worst moment during the recruiting process? “When I started to make my decision, that was probably the hardest part." What is one thing you learned that you would share with a recruit going through the process now? "My advice would be just to take their time and to make sure it's the right decision. Just make sure you choose the right school." Which schools tried to get in the picture with you and wanted you to visit after you committed to Nebraska? "Nah, because after I visited Nebraska, I didn't want to go anywhere else." Which school would you have chosen if you hadn't decided in favor of Nebraska? “Probably FAU."

FUTURE AND GOALS

What position will you be playing at Nebraska? “Running back." Are you expecting to redshirt your first year at Nebraska? “I will not be redshirting because I already used it. I've got two more years of eligibility." What number would you like to wear at Nebraska? “I hope I get a single digit, really. I really want No. 3, but I would take any single digit. For real." What are your goals for your first year in college? “My goals are probably to put up some numbers and be the most productive for my team. I really want to be an explosive player." What will you bring to Nebraska as far as a strong point? “I feel like I am a cool dude. I'm really like a little brother and I feel like I am a goofy person. I feel like I will be an extra brother to the team." What would you like to say to the Nebraska fans? “Go Big Red!"

