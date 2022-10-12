Nebraska has added to its 2023 recruiting class: Gretna (Neb.) outside linebacker Korver Demma has committed to the Huskers as a preferred walk-on. The 6-foot-2, 216-pounder announced the decision on Twitter on Wednesday night. Demma chose to pursue the PWO route at Nebraska instead of continuing to pursue colleges that have interest in him at the FCS level. He held offers from South Dakota and South Dakota State and took an official visit to South Dakota State over the weekend. It didn’t take long for Demma to make up his mind. "I've been a Husker fan my whole life," Demma told Inside Nebraska. "Even when I grew up in Arizona. My mom played volleyball in Nebraska. She was an All-American there. My great grandpa actually played for Nebraska. He was a guard, but that was back in the days of like the leather helmets and stuff like that. I've been watching the Huskers since we were in the Big 12. So when we moved back and I actually started talking to the staff and having the season that I'm having, it was a no brainer that when they gave me the offer [to walk on], I was just like, you gotta commit to that."

Demma says that the Huskers had things to offer that were more intriguing to him than a full-ride scholarship offer. "There's so many things," Demma said. "Just the opportunities I'll have there that I would not have at any other school. The fan base here is incredible. I've lived it being a Husker fan. The loyalty. To be able to play for these fans is second to none. The opportunities I have to accomplish my goals to go into the NFL is also second to none." Demma's commitment as a PWO comes less than two weeks after his most recent trip to Nebraska for the Huskers' 35-21 win over Indiana. He also visited for Nebraska's loss to Oklahoma, and he participated in the Adidas OL/DL Big Man Camp in June.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Bbm90aGVyIGF3ZXNvbWUgZGF5IGluIExpbmNvbG4hIERpZCBub3Qg bG9zZSBhIHJlcCBvZiBjb21wZXRpdGlvbiB3ZW50IDQvNCBpbiBib2FyZCBk cmlsbHMgYW5kIDIvMiBpbiBwYXNzIHJ1c2guIEhlcmUgYXJlIG15IHBhc3Mg cnVzaCByZXBzLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vV1hrUXRZdjJUNCI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1dYa1F0WXYyVDQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgS29y dmVyIERlbW1hIChAS29ydmVyX0RlbW1hKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0tvcnZlcl9EZW1tYS9zdGF0dXMvMTUzODI2ODc3MzI0OTE2 NzM2MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDE4LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=