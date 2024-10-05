Game Notes: Nebraska vs Rutgers player milestones, records and more

in other news
Nebraska-Rutgers final score predictions plus CFB Week 6 picks ATS
Our final score predictions for Nebraska-Rutgers, plus our staff's Week 6 CFB picks against the spread.
Rumor Mill: Nebraska QB target with Ohio State, LSU offers set to visit
Rivals' Greg Smith has the latest recruiting buzz on a half-dozen major Midwest prospects.
Mid-South Spotlight: Four QBs that have hit the radar this fall
Rivals' Marshall Levenson spotlights four QBs in the Mid-South Region playing their way onto the recruiting radar.
Nebraska VB: Huskers win 10th straight, sweep Illinois on the road
Final score and recap as Nebraska stayed hot, sweeping Illinois to win 10th straight match and take 30 of last 33 sets.
Injuries, field-goal ops and Dylan Raiola vs NFL-inspired Rutgers defense
Updates and thoughts on NU injuries, field-goal operations and Dylan Raiola going against Rutgers' NFL-inspired defense.
Nebraska football moved to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten after beating Rutgers on Saturday by a score of 14-7 at Memorial Stadium.
The Huskers completed a perfect run through its three-game nonconference slate and accomplished a Top-25 national ranking, but they then stumbled in an overtime loss to a ranked Illinois squad at home.
They bounced back against Purdue on the road, though, and they now have a winning streak again heading into the first of their two bye weeks.
Here are the postgame notes from Saturday's action as Nebraska walked away with a one-score win over previously unbeaten Rutgers (4-1, 1-1).
Nebraska vs Rutgers Game Notes: Player milestones, records and more
>> Today’s game marked the 600th all-time game at Memorial Stadium since 1923. Nebraska owns a record of 436-151-13 at Memorial Stadium after today’s game.
>> Today’s game was the 113th Homecoming game at Nebraska. The Huskers improved to 86-24-3 on Homecoming. Nebraska has won 13 of its last 15 Homecoming games and is 10-2 against Big Ten opponents on Homecoming, including 2-0 against Rutgers.
>> Nebraska improved to 7-0 all-time against Rutgers.
>> The Huskers are 5-1 on the season. This year marks the 10th time Nebraska has started 5-1 or better since 2000 but just the second time since 2015.
>> The official temperature at kickoff today was 97 degrees, the hottest kickoff temperature at Memorial Stadium for a home game since at least 1985. The previous high kickoff temperature in that stretch was 93 degrees on four occasions, most recently last season against Michigan (Sept. 30).
>> Nebraska limited Rutgers to seven points marking the fifth opponent in six games the Huskers have held to 10 or fewer points.
>> Nebraska held Rutgers scoreless in the first half, marking the second straight opponent it has shut out in the first half. Overall, NU has pitched three first-half shutouts in six games this season and allowed just 20 first-half points. Nebraska has out-scored opponents 65-3 in the second quarter in 2023.
>> Nebraska limited Rutgers to 264 total yards. The Huskers have held 13 consecutive opponents to fewer than 400 total yards. The last time Nebraska held more than 13 straight opponents to fewer than 400 yards was a 14-game stretch spanning the 2008 and 2009 seasons.
>> Nebraska did not allow a rushing touchdown today, and the Huskers have not allowed a rushing touchdown this season. Nebraska is the only team in the country that has not allowed a rushing touchdown this season.
>> Running back Rahmir Johnson had a season-long 36-yard reception to set up Nebraska’s first touchdown. Johnson has had a catch of at least 10 yards in five straight games. Johnson finished the game with five rushes for 34 yards and three receptions for 40 yards.
>> Running back Dante Dowdell scored on a 1-yard TD run in the first quarter, marking his team-leading fifth touchdown of the season. Dowdell finished the game with 14 carries for 57 yards.
>> Junior Marques Buford Jr. had a second-quarter interception, marking his first interception of the season and the third of his Nebraska career. Buford also added a career-high three pass breakups in the game.
>> Nebraska converted Buford’s second-quarter interception into a touchdown for a 14-0 lead. Nebraska has now out-scored opponents 35-0 in points off turnovers this season.
>> Receiver Janiran Bonner had his second rushing TD of the season on a 11-yard score in the second quarter. Before the 11-yard run, Bonner had five career carries totaling nine yards.
>> Senior receiver Jahmal Banks had a season-long 31-yard reception in the second quarter.
>> Sophomore wide receiver Jaylen Lloyd had a 30-yard reception on a fake punt in the fourth quarter. Lloyd has 12 career receptions with eight of those covering at least 25 yards.
>> Punter Brian Buschini had a 61-yard punt in the second quarter and a 69-yard punt in the fourth quarter giving him three 60-yard punts this season and seven in his Nebraska career. Buschini averaged 50.2 yards on his five punts, and he also completed a 30-yard pass on a fake punt.
>> Defensive lineman Ty Robinson had a nine-yard sack in the second quarter, his team leading fourth sack of the season. Robinson finished the game with three tackles, including 2.0 tackles for loss and a PBU.
>> Cornerback Ceyair Wright had a second-quarter interception marking his first Nebraska interception. Wright also had two pass breakups in the game.
>> Senior rover Isaac Gifford finished the game with a team-high eight tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss and a pass breakup.
>> Nebraska finished the game with 4.0 sacks for 29 yards. Rutgers had allowed four sacks in the first four games this season.
>> The Huskers also finished with a season-high nine pass breakups in the game. Nebraska’s previous high in a game this season was six against Northern Iowa.
>> Today’s game captains for Nebraska were RB Rahmir Johnson, OG Justin Evans, LB Mikai Gbayor and DL Elijah Jeudy. Johnson, Evans and Gbayor are New Jersey natives and Jeudy is from Philadelphia.
