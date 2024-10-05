Game Notes: Nebraska vs Rutgers player milestones, records and more

Nebraska football WR Janiran Bonner scored his second touchdown of the season against Rutgers (Photo by Kyler Adams for Inside Nebraska)

Nebraska football moved to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten after beating Rutgers on Saturday by a score of 14-7 at Memorial Stadium. The Huskers completed a perfect run through its three-game nonconference slate and accomplished a Top-25 national ranking, but they then stumbled in an overtime loss to a ranked Illinois squad at home. They bounced back against Purdue on the road, though, and they now have a winning streak again heading into the first of their two bye weeks. Here are the postgame notes from Saturday's action as Nebraska walked away with a one-score win over previously unbeaten Rutgers (4-1, 1-1).

Nebraska football RB Dante Dowdell during his 1-yard touchdown run against Rutgers on Saturday (Photo by Kyler Adams for Inside Nebraska)

Nebraska vs Rutgers Game Notes: Player milestones, records and more

>> Today’s game marked the 600th all-time game at Memorial Stadium since 1923. Nebraska owns a record of 436-151-13 at Memorial Stadium after today’s game. >> Today’s game was the 113th Homecoming game at Nebraska. The Huskers improved to 86-24-3 on Homecoming. Nebraska has won 13 of its last 15 Homecoming games and is 10-2 against Big Ten opponents on Homecoming, including 2-0 against Rutgers. >> Nebraska improved to 7-0 all-time against Rutgers. >> The Huskers are 5-1 on the season. This year marks the 10th time Nebraska has started 5-1 or better since 2000 but just the second time since 2015. >> The official temperature at kickoff today was 97 degrees, the hottest kickoff temperature at Memorial Stadium for a home game since at least 1985. The previous high kickoff temperature in that stretch was 93 degrees on four occasions, most recently last season against Michigan (Sept. 30). >> Nebraska limited Rutgers to seven points marking the fifth opponent in six games the Huskers have held to 10 or fewer points. >> Nebraska held Rutgers scoreless in the first half, marking the second straight opponent it has shut out in the first half. Overall, NU has pitched three first-half shutouts in six games this season and allowed just 20 first-half points. Nebraska has out-scored opponents 65-3 in the second quarter in 2023. >> Nebraska limited Rutgers to 264 total yards. The Huskers have held 13 consecutive opponents to fewer than 400 total yards. The last time Nebraska held more than 13 straight opponents to fewer than 400 yards was a 14-game stretch spanning the 2008 and 2009 seasons. >> Nebraska did not allow a rushing touchdown today, and the Huskers have not allowed a rushing touchdown this season. Nebraska is the only team in the country that has not allowed a rushing touchdown this season.