Game Notes: Nebraska-Illinois player milestones, records & more

Nebraska football WR Isaiah Neyor had a big night against the Illini in Friday night's Nebraska Illinois showdown (Photo by USA Today Sports Images)

Nebraska football is 3-1 after losing to Illinois in overtime on Friday night. The Huskers completed a perfect run through its three-game nonconference slate but has now been dealt an 0-1 start in Big Ten play by dropping a painful and frustrating loss to the Illini (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) in a Top 25 primetime showdown. Here are the postgame notes compiled by the Husker Athletics Communications staff.

ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA? >> CONSIDER AN ALL-ACCESS SUBSCRIPTION for less than $2/week to unlock all of our premium articles and sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD >> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals) and Instagram (@nebraskarivals) >> Subscribe for FREE to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska

Nebraska-Illinois Game Notes: Player milestones, records and more

>> Nebraska opened Big Ten Conference play at home for the first time since 2017. Nebraska fell to 6-8 in Big Ten openers, including 4-1 in Big Ten openers played at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska is 3-3 in Big Ten openers against Illinois. >> The Huskers played their first overtime since a 24-17 loss at Wisconsin in November of last season. Nebraska fell to 8-9 all-time in overtime contests, including 2-2 at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska has lost eight consecutive overtime games dating back to a 37-34 win at Iowa on Nov. 28, 2014. >> Freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola completed 24-of-35 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns. The 297 passing yards were a career best for Raiola, bettering his 247 yards last week against UNI. >> Raiola’s three touchdown passes marked the first time a Husker has thrown for three TDs since Casey Thompson at Iowa in 2022. >> Senior receiver Jahmal Banks had eight catches for 94 yards, including five catches for 61 yards in the first half. Banks increased his career receiving yardage total to 1,574 yards with his receiving total. Banks had five catches for 61 yards in the first half. >> Senior receiver Isaiah Neyor had a 6-yard TD reception in the first quarter and an 11-yard TD catch in the second quarter, giving him a team-leading four touchdown receptions this season. Neyor finished the game with four catches for 90 yards. He also tied his career high with two touchdowns catches. >> Neyor had catches of 44 and 29 yards in the second half and has three catches this season of at least 29 yards. He entered tonight’s game averaging 20.4 yards on his 65 career catches.