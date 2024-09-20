Game Notes: Nebraska-Illinois player milestones, records & more

in other news
A guard with Big Ten size, Rollie Worster is ready to make immediate impact
Rollie Worster met with the media Thursday to talk about his summer and role in Fred Hoiberg's program.
Game preview: No. 24 Illinois at No. 22 Nebraska
No. 22 Nebraska takes on No. 24 Illinois on Friday night. Here's a preview on the Fighting Illini.
Nebraska vs. Illinois final score predictions plus CFB Week 4 picks
Our final score predictions for Nebraska-Illinois, plus our staff's Week 4 CFB picks against the spread.
Four-star DE Hunter Higgins sees "winning feeling" returning at Nebraska
2026 Maize (Kan.) South four-star defensive end Hunter Higgins recaps latest Nebraska visit
Bold Predictions: Nebraska vs Illinois
Our staff analyzes Friday night's game between 22 Nebraska and 24 Illinois in the latest edition of Bold Predictions.
in other news
A guard with Big Ten size, Rollie Worster is ready to make immediate impact
Rollie Worster met with the media Thursday to talk about his summer and role in Fred Hoiberg's program.
Game preview: No. 24 Illinois at No. 22 Nebraska
No. 22 Nebraska takes on No. 24 Illinois on Friday night. Here's a preview on the Fighting Illini.
Nebraska vs. Illinois final score predictions plus CFB Week 4 picks
Our final score predictions for Nebraska-Illinois, plus our staff's Week 4 CFB picks against the spread.
Nebraska football is 3-1 after losing to Illinois in overtime on Friday night.
The Huskers completed a perfect run through its three-game nonconference slate but has now been dealt an 0-1 start in Big Ten play by dropping a painful and frustrating loss to the Illini (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) in a Top 25 primetime showdown.
Here are the postgame notes compiled by the Husker Athletics Communications staff.
ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?
>> CONSIDER AN ALL-ACCESS SUBSCRIPTION for less than $2/week to unlock all of our premium articles and sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD
>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals) and Instagram (@nebraskarivals)
>> Subscribe for FREE to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska
Nebraska-Illinois Game Notes: Player milestones, records and more
>> Nebraska opened Big Ten Conference play at home for the first time since 2017. Nebraska fell to 6-8 in Big Ten openers, including 4-1 in Big Ten openers played at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska is 3-3 in Big Ten openers against Illinois.
>> The Huskers played their first overtime since a 24-17 loss at Wisconsin in November of last season. Nebraska fell to 8-9 all-time in overtime contests, including 2-2 at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska has lost eight consecutive overtime games dating back to a 37-34 win at Iowa on Nov. 28, 2014.
>> Freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola completed 24-of-35 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns. The 297 passing yards were a career best for Raiola, bettering his 247 yards last week against UNI.
>> Raiola’s three touchdown passes marked the first time a Husker has thrown for three TDs since Casey Thompson at Iowa in 2022.
>> Senior receiver Jahmal Banks had eight catches for 94 yards, including five catches for 61 yards in the first half. Banks increased his career receiving yardage total to 1,574 yards with his receiving total. Banks had five catches for 61 yards in the first half.
>> Senior receiver Isaiah Neyor had a 6-yard TD reception in the first quarter and an 11-yard TD catch in the second quarter, giving him a team-leading four touchdown receptions this season. Neyor finished the game with four catches for 90 yards. He also tied his career high with two touchdowns catches.
>> Neyor had catches of 44 and 29 yards in the second half and has three catches this season of at least 29 yards. He entered tonight’s game averaging 20.4 yards on his 65 career catches.
>> Tight end Thomas Fidone caught two passes for 46 yards in the game. His 46 receiving yards were a career best and his 29-yard reception in the third quarter tied his career long reception (also vs. La. Tech, 2023).
>> Running back Dante Dowdell has a career-high 20 carries rushes for 72 yards, two shy of his career high.
>> Senior linebacker John Bullock finished with a career-high-tying nine tackles, including a sack. He also forced a first-quarter Illini fumble that resulted in a Nebraska touchdown. Bullock’s forced fumble was the second of his career.
>> Illinois’ TD drive on its first series of the game marked the first time in 11 games the opposition has scored a touchdown on its first possession.
>> Illinois was just the second team in 11 home games under coach Matt Rhule to score more than 14 points against Nebraska.
>> Tonight’s game marked the 400th consecutive sellout at Memorial Stadium dating back to 1962. The first game in the sellout streak was on Nov. 3, 1962, against Missouri. Tonight’s attendance was 86,936.
>> Tonight’s game marked the first non-Black Friday weekday game at Memorial Stadium since Sept. 20, 2001, against Rice. That game was originally scheduled for Sept. 15, 2001, but was postponed following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
>> Tonight’s game captains were center Ben Scott, safety/rover Isaac Gifford, nose tackle Nash Hutmacher and cornerback Tommi Hill.