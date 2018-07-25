CHICAGO - Scott Frost remembers seeing something special in Central Florida quarterback McKenzie Milton from the day he set foot in Orlando two years ago. Milton looked to have all the qualities Frost was searching for to run his high-powered offense, but the only hesitations in naming him the starter as a true freshmen were his obvious lack of experience and whether he was physically ready for the collegiate level. While Frost tried to hold off on giving him the keys to start the 2016 season, Milton eventually took over in the third week of the season and ended up starting 10 of the next 11 games. A year later, Milton put together the best season in UCF history and was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy and the Manning National Quarterback of the Year. “From Day 1, whatever ‘it’ is as a quarterback, McKenzie had,” Frost said. “He’s a playmaker, he’s got the moxie, he’s got the confidence, he’s got the cool under pressure. We knew he had all those things, we just wanted to make sure he was ready physically, and he knew the offense well. “He had a good freshman year with some mixed results, but by getting that experience he was lights out in Year 2, and I don’t know if he would have been without playing his freshman year.”

Fast forward to 2018, where Frost now finds himself in a very similar situation with two freshmen quarterbacks who have never played in a college football game, but both have shown exciting potential. The competition between redshirt freshman Tristan Gebbia and true freshman Adrian Martinez lasted through spring practices and will pick up right where it left off next week at the start of fall camp. Each player still has plenty of work to do, but Frost is as excited as anyone to see where the battle between Gebbia and Martinez goes before a starter is ultimately announced the week before the season opener on Sept. 1. “I think they still have to prove it,” Frost said. “You can see ‘it’ in someone right away and sometimes it doesn’t come out. McKenzie definitely had it in him. I think those kids have it in them, I really do. We’ll see how fast we can draw that out.” Despite their inexperience, both quarterbacks have shown natural leadership abilities that immediately caught the attention of their elder teammates. “Tristan has been that way since he was a freshman,” senior wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. said. “He’s in the film room before the janitors get there in the morning and after the janitors leave at night. I can see the same thing in Adrian. He’s a great leader.”