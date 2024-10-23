Freshmen DBs impressing DC White: "Great chance for the young guys to step"

More questions for Matt Rhule, and more answers, as he assesses Dylan Raiola, talks Ohio State and gives injury updates.
Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith gives the latest on four intriguing Midwest recruiting battles.
Here's the latest from Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney after another loaded weekend of news and rumors.
There were a lot of issues for Matt Rhule to address and a lot of questions he attempted to answer on Monday.
Perimeter blocking and receiver releases are not up to the standard in Garret McGuire's room.
More questions for Matt Rhule, and more answers, as he assesses Dylan Raiola, talks Ohio State and gives injury updates.
Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith gives the latest on four intriguing Midwest recruiting battles.
Here's the latest from Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney after another loaded weekend of news and rumors.