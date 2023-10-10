Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule took the podium on Tuesday for his only media availability of the Huskers' bye week.

Just a couple minutes before he stepped in front of the mic, Greg Smith and I were joking that "we're only getting Rhule for 10-15 minutes. But you know he's going to say a bunch of important stuff."

That's the way of the Husker media world when it comes to Rhule's press conferences. There's always something super intriguing to dissect. It was the same story on Tuesday, as Rhule opened by announcing a season-ending torn ACL for receiver Marcus Washington.

He had plenty more to say on the impact of Washington's injury and how the Huskers will look to replace his production. Here's more on that, plus a few more key takeaways – including Rhule starting to sound just like one of us when it comes to the schedule.