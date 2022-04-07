Five players to watch in Nebraska's spring game

Nebraska's annual Red-White Spring Game on Saturday afternoon will give Husker fans and the country the first glimpse at the new players added to Nebraska's roster during the off-season. After a big turnover from last season, the Huskers have several transfers gearing up to make a big impact in the fall but will take the field at Memorial Stadium for the first time on Saturday at 1 p.m. Here are five players, including four transfers, to watch during NU's Spring Game:

Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson (NU Media Relations)

No. 11 - Casey Thompson, QB

Texas quarterback transfer Casey Thompson will capture the most eyes during Saturday's scrimmage as he is likely to be Nebraska's starting quarterback this fall. Head Coach Scott Frost said the Huskers will keep a lot about their quarterback play and new offense close to the vest as Northwestern, Nebraska's first opponent in the 2022 season, has no film on NU's new offense. However, Thompson will still have an opportunity to display some of his passing and running skills. Along with his accuracy, decision-making and explosiveness, keep an eye out for how he runs the offense itself and interacts with his teammates and coaches.

Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer (Abby Barmore)

No. 33 - Trey Palmer, WR

Wide receiver Trey Palmer has made a big splash with his teammates and coaches this spring after following wide receiver coach Mickey Joseph from LSU to Nebraska. The junior is in the running for a starting position come fall as one of the most experienced receivers on Nebraska's roster. Palmer's explosiveness and hands will likely be on display during special teams drills as he is taking reps as a punt returner, a position the Huskers need to improve on. On Monday, Frost said Palmer has been a great fit for Nebraska on the field and off it. "He has a chance to do some special things," Frost said. Palmer will likely show flashes of that during Nebraska's scrimmage.

Nebraska running back Anthony Grant (NU Media Relations)

No. 23 - Anthony Grant, RB

Running back Anthony Grant is another new face to watch for during Nebraska's Red-White game. Grant led New Mexico Military Institute to a 2021 NJCAA national championship and was named the 2021 NJCAA Offensive Player of the Year. Grant and several of his teammates and coaches have talked to reporters about his field vision. Cornerback Tommi Hill said he's seen Grant hit a hole before the hole was even developed. The Huskers will rotate through many running backs during the scrimmage but keep an eye out for Grant and his speed and vision.

Nebraska cornerback Tommi Hill (Abby Barmore)

No. 5 - Tommi Hill, CB

Cornerback transfer Tommi Hill joined the Huskers from Arizona State after playing in 11 games for the Sundevils as a true freshman last season. Frost said he made a deal with Hill that he can have any jersey number he wants if he gets two interceptions in one practice. Hill currently has No. 5. "He's been a bright spot," Frost said. "He's got a lot to learn yet and consistency but there's no doubt at his play-making ability and I love the energy and passion he brings to the game as well." Hill, who has three years left of eligibility, seemingly has a high ceiling and a chance to take a starting job or make an impact at one of the competitive cornerback positions.

Nebraska safety Marques Buford Jr. preparing to tackle running back Jaquez Yant (NU Media Relations)

No. 12 - Marques Buford Jr., S