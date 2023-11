This year's version of the Black Friday clash between Nebraska and No. 17 Iowa went as everyone expected.

Low scoring. Defense and special teams played huge roles. Turnovers, as always, loom large.

But in the end, the Huskers didn't get the job done, losing to Iowa 13-10 via a walk-off 38-yard field goal. No bowl game for the seventh straight year.

Here are five impactful plays and moments that stood out to me on Black Friday.