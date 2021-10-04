Five burning questions heading into Michigan week

Here are five of the biggest questions still facing Nebraska as it gets ready for its primetime showdown vs. Michigan this week...

Nebraska's offense dialed it up in all phases in its win over Northwestern. Can it replicate that this week vs. Michigan? (Getty Images)

1. Has the offensive line turned a corner?

Nebraska knew it needed to shake things up to try and find a spark for its struggling offensive line, and it just might have found a solution against Northwestern. The Huskers gave the nod to true freshman Teddy Prochazka to make his first collegiate start at left tackle and moved Turner Corcoran from left to right tackle, replacing Bryce Benhart. They also moved Nouredin Nouili into the starting lineup for the first time at left guard, taking over for Ethan Piper and Trent Hixson. That starting five ended up paving the way for Nebraska's best offensive performance of the season. In the 47 snaps that NU's starters were on the field on Saturday night, the offense scored 49 points, gained 530 yards, had 19 first downs averaged 11.3 yards per play, didn’t commit a penalty or a turnover, and never punted. It's a safe bet that head coach Scott Frost will stick with that group again this week, but they'll be facing a significantly more difficult test in Michigan. The Wolverines lead the Big Ten in passing defense (170.6 ypg) and rank third in scoring defense (12.8 ppg).

2. Will Yant remain in the running back mix?

Ever since his breakout performance in spring practices, Jaquez Yant had become a fan favorite of sorts after going from walk-on to scholarship running back this summer. But the momentum he gained over the offseason came to a halt once the season got underway. Before Saturday night, Yant had played just six snaps over NU's first five games, all coming in mop-up duty against Fordham. However, the Northwestern game was a much different story as the former three-star out of Tallahassee, Fla., vaulted up the depth chart and was the No. 2 back behind starter Rahmir Johnson. Yant capitalized on his opportunity in a big way, rushing 13 times for game-high 127 yards, including seven carries for 109 yards in the first half alone. That marked just the second 100-yard rushing effort by an NU running back this season (Markese Stepp vs. Fordham). As promising as the performance was, Frost made it a point to downplay Yant's emergence as just "one good game" and said that he still had a long way to go before becoming a fixture in the offense. Michigan gives up just 113.8 rushing yards per game and has allowed only one touchdown on the ground all season. Will Yant remain in the backfield equation this week?

Has Jaquez Yant solidified a spot in NU's running back rotation after Saturday night's breakout performance? (Getty Images)

3. Are the special teams woes under control?

Nebraska's special teams didn't do anything exceptionally well in Saturday night's win over Northwestern. But considering what this season had been for that phase of the game, that was still a significant step forward. The kickoff coverage team didn't allow a return past the 18-yard line. Connor Culp made all eight of his extra points. Oliver Martin cleanly fair caught all six of his punt returns. William Przystup's lone punt of the night went 84 yards tied for the second-longest in school history and pinned the Wildcats at their six-yard line. In a game where every possession will be critical against a top-10 Michigan team, the Huskers need an equally clean performance from their third element this week.

4. Can the Blackshirts answer the call again?

While the offense and special teams need to keep up their improved play, this week's game against Michigan will be defined by whether the defense can once again rise to the occasion against a daunting challenge. The Blackshirts will be up against a Wolverine offense that ranks second in the Big Ten in scoring at 39.8 points per game and leads the conference in rushing at 255.0 yards per game. Running back Blake Corum leads the way for UM's ground attack, ranking third in the league with 104.2 ypg (6.2 ypc). He and No. 2 back Hassan Haskins (73.9 ypg) have combined for 14 rushing touchdowns so far. As a result, Michigan hasn't had to throw the ball much. But when it does, quarterback Cade McNamara and the passing game have been efficient, throwing seven touchdowns to just one interception. Most impressive is that the Wolverines' offensive line has given up one sack and only 21 quarterback pressures over 282 snaps this season.

5. WIll Memorial Stadium be an x-factor?