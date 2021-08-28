Final take: New season, same mistakes haunt Huskers in 30-22 loss

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - When new Athletic Director Trev Alberts spoke to the media last month at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, he talked about wanting to see Nebraska football fix "the details." The things you can control.

Seemingly that's been the problem with Husker football the last few years. There hasn't necessarily been a big talent disparity on the field over these four straight losing seasons, but more an issue with "the details."

Once again we saw those same things show up in NU's 30-22 loss at Illinois on a nationally televised Week 0 contest.

In a game where the Big Red jumped out to a 9-2 lead and forced an interception in the middle of the second quarter, a late hit followed by a taunting penalty gave the Illini 30 yards of penalties and the ball back. It led to a 28 point scoring run that made the game 30-9 by the 4:01 mark of the third quarter.

It was a disaster. Everything that we expected to be fixed in 2021 showed back up again. Bad special teams play, costly turnovers and game-changing penalties. It was all there.

“It looked like the same movie,” Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said. “I just got done telling the guys we can’t have this season be the same movie, because this game looked like the same movie today.”

The difference is the stakes are much higher in this critical year four. Frost has a new boss and his most experienced roster. This wasn't supposed to happen against a team playing their first game under Bret Bielema, especially after sixth-year senior quarterback Brandon Peters left and was replaced by former Rutgers back-up QB Artur Stikowski.

Think about this for a moment: A guy that couldn't beat out Noah Vedral who left Nebraska for Rutgers transferred to Illinois and beat the Big Red. How did he do it? He played smart, sound football.

“I believe in my heart this team can still have a special season,” Frost said. “We just have better players than we have had and we have a better team than we’ve had. I expected today to be a lot different. It just didn’t go our way early on. We have got to play better an entire 60 minutes.”

Following the loss, NU's players did not back down from post-game interviews. The players got in front of this one.

Everybody in that locker room understood what happened on Saturday. They understand what they are walking into this week in Lincoln.

Regaining the trust back from Husker will not be an overnight thing. It's going to take some time, and we all know the schedule will not get any easier for Frost and his team.

“We want to flip the script,” sophomore offensive lineman Cameron Jurgens said. “We don’t want to have that (explicative) happen over and over again. We are tired of it. We want to win some games. When we have these catastrophic errors and (explicative) goes wrong we need to flip something in our head. We need fighters on this team.

“The more you fight and the more effort you have, then (explicative), maybe the ball goes your way once in a while and you get a little luck. You just have to find that will.”

Now on to the breakdown...