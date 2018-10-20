When Scott Frost got to Nebraska, he preached having "no fear of failure."

Last week as the Huskers were trying to finish off Northwestern in Evanston, and you can argue NU played with a "fear of failure." They went the safe route. The Huskers didn't take any chances on offense and put the game on the shoulders of their defense down the stretch.

As we know, that plan backfired, and the Wildcats pieced together an improbable fourth-quarter comeback.

Faced with a similar situation on Saturday against Minnesota, Frost and his football team didn't pull any punches with how they finished the game.

We saw Frost get aggressive with his play calling, highlighted by a 67-yard TD pass to wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. with 5:19 remaining in the game that vanished any thoughts of a fourth-quarter collapse.

"This leaves me shaking my head, but sometimes when you break through the dam, the flood waters come," Frost said following Saturday's win.

And after the worst start in school history at 0-6, Frost wanted to leave no doubt that Saturday would be his first win as a Husker head coach.

"We are a good enough team to have won several that we lost," Frost said. "That’s not the way it went and that doesn’t matter now. Now we have to just keep going forward and getting better. I think our team understands that and especially the last few weeks I think everyone has committed themselves to that.”



When Minnesota cut Nebraska's 28-0 lead to 28-22 in the third quarter, the "here we go again" chatter started to flow within the stadium.

Freshman quarterback Adrian Martinez said it was important they stayed the course during that moment, as he answered with a 35-yard TD pass to Stanley Morgan, followed by a two-point conversion that made the score 36-22.

“Just having that faith. Knowing that we can score, that we’re going to score, and we’re going to pull this game out," Martinez said. "Staying strong in our will, and knowing the work we put in during the week is going to pay off. Just stick with, know what we can accomplish and we went out there and did it.”

And for players like Morgan, who came back for their senior season, 0-7 wasn't even an option. Morgan was going to do whatever it took for the Huskers to win this game.

"We just came out there today and we weren't taking losing for an answer," Morgan said. "We weren't going to take that 'L' today. Not today. It's a certain point where you just have got to go out there and get that win. That's what we felt today and I felt the team was great."

Now on to the breakdown...