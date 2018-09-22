ANN ARBOR, Mich. - I thought I'd experienced rock bottom for Nebraska football.

I was the sideline reporter for every game during the 2007 season. I was in Norman in 2004 and 2008, Boulder in 2001, Pasadena for the 2002 Rose Bowl, Lubbock in 2004 and State College in 2017. I've seen them all, and it's hard for me to find a lower moment over the last 20 years than Saturday.

Nebraska was outclassed by Michigan, and it was a sobering reminder of how far things have fallen. Like everyone, I was optimistic that this team had enough pieces to be competitive and make a bowl game in 2018.

After Saturday, it's hard to see this season getting back on track knowing trips to Madison, Columbus and Iowa City still loom on the schedule.

And let me preface, I still fully believe Scott Frost is the right guy for this job and will get things going at Nebraska, but this job is going to be much harder than any of us even realized.

"I told them I honestly believe this is going to be the bottom right here," Frost said after Saturday's loss 56-10 loss in Ann Arbor. "I don’t know how many times I’ve been a part of a game like that. We’ve got to be in every phase. We’re really going to find out who loves football and who loves each other, and who’s going to band together. We get a chance to hit reset next week.

"This is a really good team we played. We get a game we can win next week. We got to find a way to get better. We’re not ready to beat a team like this, yet. The key word to me is 'yet.' I know where it’s going, it certainly isn’t happening as quickly as I would like, but I’m kind of excited because it’s not going to get worse than this. It’s only up from here."

Frost inherited a 0-12 team at UCF, but the difference there was the competition. Central Florida had talent on their roster that just needed to be reassembled. At Nebraska, this is the Big Ten. When you play established programs like Michigan, Wisconsin and

Ohio State, you can't make up years of lost ground in one off-season. It takes years, and since Frank Solich was fired in 2003, the Huskers have not had a consistent program identity.

"There’s a lot of things that need to get fixed," Frost said on the building process and why he believes it will eventually turn the corner. "Our execution, our strength and conditioning, our nutrition, our recruiting. There’s a lot of things are walk-on program, there’s a lot of things we’ve talked about. Those things don’t happen overnight.

"I think it was pretty clear; we’re not ready to compete against a team like that. Coach (Jim) Harbaugh is doing a great job. He’s been here long enough to get his guys and get it installed. We’re going to keep fighting. I know where it’s going to lead."



It's not going to be easy for Nebraska fans to watch the rest of this season. Patience does not exist in today's world, but it's going to have to as Frost builds his program culture.

"I knew we had a lot of work to do," Frost said. "We’re not giving up, and we’re going to get this thing right. They brought us in here to get it right, and we’re going to get it right. We knew it was a big job. There was just so much that needed to be fixed and changed. It doesn’t show up when you’re playing teams that aren’t all the way there. Michigan, they’re a Top-25 team. I don’t know where they fit in that, but there’s no question about that. We’re not there yet."

Now on to the grade out...



