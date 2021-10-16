Final take: Has the ship sailed for Nebraska after the Minnesota loss?

MINNEAPOLIS - I've seen this movie nearly all season and it's getting harder and harder to watch.

Earlier this year Nebraska lost three games to top 10 teams in different ways, but their 30-23 loss to Minnesota was different.

The Huskers came out flat. The Gophers wanted it more early. They looked like a team fresh off a bye week, and the Huskers looked like a team that played eight straight weeks, coming off three straight night games. They were not up for this 11 am game in Minneapolis, and it showed out of the gates. NU came to work like a bartender that just closed the night before and was told he had to work the lunch shift the next day. They weren't locked in.

Still, though, they teased us and gave us some glimmers of hope that they could win this football game. NU had the ball three straight possessions inside the 35-yard line down 5 points and came up with nothing. The defense forced two straight interceptions and followed that with four straight punts. The game had flipped after the Gophers had built a 21-9 lead. Good teams close out in that situation.

"We always come close, and close isn't enough for the record book," junior corner Cam Taylor-Britt said. "It's either a W or an L. It continues to be L, so we need to push that over to some W's."

The Huskers now move to 5-17 in one-score games under head coach Scott Frost.

NU seemingly continues to find new ways to lose games, and on Saturday it simply came down to a flat start and then poor execution in the red zone in the second half.

"You can point blame to a lot of different aspects, but ultimately it's just on us," senior linebacker JoJo Domann said. "It's on the leaders, it's on the coaches, it's on the players - we are better than that, and we didn't show it.

"We just have to score. It's a game of stops and scores. We started to get some momentum and we didn't put the nail in the coffin."

With just four games left, making a bowl game sure seems like a pipe dream for the 3-5 Huskers.

It would require this team to finish 3-1 and beat at least one ranked opponent.

It's gotten to the point where guys are lost for words. What do you say after this one? NU got beat by a team that lost to Bowling Green at home and was on their third-string running back.

"Everyone knows what we bring to the table and everyone knows what type of team we are," junior defensive lineman Damion Daniels said. "Everybody knows that's not how we play ball. Everybody knows the type of ball we play."

The question is has the ship sailed now for 2021?

Now on to the breakdown...