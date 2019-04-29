We give our final take on spring practice as we look back on each position group. Today we look at Nebraska's wide receiver position. Related: QB | RB

Freshman Wan'Dale Robinson figures to factor in heavily to the offense in 2019. (Tyler Krecklow)

What we learned: There's a lot of potential with this group

When you look at the wide receiver position group coming out of the spring, yes Nebraska has a daunting task in replacing Stanley Morgan Jr.

However, JD Spielman is a proven All-Big Ten level player, and guys like freshman Wan'Dale Robinson, sophomore Kade Warner, redshirt freshman Andre Hunt and seniors Mike Williams and Jaron Woodyard all figure to make a big jump. Robinson was limited this spring, but in the little he practiced he was impressive according to multiple different sources who saw him in action. Warner is going to be a very steady player for the Huskers the next three seasons, and he proved that in the Red-White spring game. However, maybe the most encouraging thing was the jumps made by Hunt, Williams and Woodyard. All three should grow heading into year two of the offense. Woodyard is maybe one of the most intriguing, as he just ran a 10.47 in the 100-meter dash for the Nebraska track team this past weekend. That's as fast of a football player as the Huskers have had in terms of track speed in over 20 years.

Biggest concern: Can Spielman be the true No. 1?

We know Spielman is a big play guy, as he's proven it now two years in a row with multiple different quarterbacks.

I think the most significant difference now this year is Spielman has to be a true No. 1 receiver, and that's a role he's never had to take on before. Spielman was the perfect piece to compliment Morgan Jr. the last two seasons, but how will he respond being in the lead role? He's a silent leader by nature, as all of last season Spielman spoke to the media just one time, and he didn't conduct a single interview during the spring. It's a fascinating dynamic, because Spielman, along with sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez will be the face of the offense this season, but very few people even know Spielman at this point because he's kept such a low profile the last two seasons. However, at some point, NU is going to need Spielman to be a vocal leader in the wide receivers room and take on more leadership than ever before this season.

Andre Hunt made a big jump this spring after redshirting in 2018. (Nate Clouse)

Biggest surprise: Andre Hunt's big jump

There was a point last August where offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Troy Walters was very excited about redshirt freshman Andre Hunt.

NU even put Hunt on the field in a few early key situations, but it was clear the California native wasn't quite ready. He struggled particularly with his blocking and picked up a holding penalty in the Troy game when the Huskers really couldn't afford mistakes like that without Martinez at quarterback. This spring the light bulb appears to have come on for Hunt, after taking advantage of the four-game redshirt rule in 2018. Hunt made as big of a jump as any receiver this spring, and it's expected to find himself in the rotation in 2019.

Looking ahead: Find ways to maximize strengths